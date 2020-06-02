1756 Essex St 108

Amenities
Fabulous Hillcrest 2 Bed 2 Bath w/ Parking and A/C - Property Id: 249301
Fabulous Hillcrest condo boasts 2 bedroom, 2 baths
-Gorgeous wide plank hardwood oak throughout
-Beautiful large tile in kitchen and bathrooms
-New dishwasher and microwave
-Garbage disposal
-A/C
-2 underground parking spaces with a lot of locked storage behind parking spaces which is so hard to find in Hillcrest!
-Free laundry 2 washers and 2 dryers on each floor 6 washers and 6 dryers in the entire building never wait to do laundry!
-Awesome communal courtyard great for extending your living space for larger gatherings
-Fully enclosed dog run
-Dogs welcome with approval by owner.
Rent includes water, trash, and hot water. Renter pays electric and internet/cable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249301
(RLNE5664914)