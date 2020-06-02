1756 Essex St 108

Amenities

Fabulous Hillcrest 2 Bed 2 Bath w/ Parking and A/C



Fabulous Hillcrest condo boasts 2 bedroom, 2 baths



-Gorgeous wide plank hardwood oak throughout

-Beautiful large tile in kitchen and bathrooms

-New dishwasher and microwave

-Garbage disposal

-A/C

-2 underground parking spaces with a lot of locked storage behind parking spaces which is so hard to find in Hillcrest!

-Free laundry 2 washers and 2 dryers on each floor 6 washers and 6 dryers in the entire building never wait to do laundry!

-Awesome communal courtyard great for extending your living space for larger gatherings

-Fully enclosed dog run

-Dogs welcome with approval by owner.



Rent includes water, trash, and hot water. Renter pays electric and internet/cable.

