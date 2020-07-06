All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 17513 Ashburton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17513 Ashburton Road
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:05 PM

17513 Ashburton Road

17513 Ashburton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17513 Ashburton Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1dc831203c ----
SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting
www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information on this lovely home.
Cal- DRE# 01859951

Full Sized Washer & Dryer
Granite Counter Tops
Newer Decorator Paint Throughout
Newly Remodeled Interior
Poway Unified School District
Single Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17513 Ashburton Road have any available units?
17513 Ashburton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17513 Ashburton Road have?
Some of 17513 Ashburton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17513 Ashburton Road currently offering any rent specials?
17513 Ashburton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17513 Ashburton Road pet-friendly?
No, 17513 Ashburton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17513 Ashburton Road offer parking?
Yes, 17513 Ashburton Road offers parking.
Does 17513 Ashburton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17513 Ashburton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17513 Ashburton Road have a pool?
No, 17513 Ashburton Road does not have a pool.
Does 17513 Ashburton Road have accessible units?
No, 17513 Ashburton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17513 Ashburton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 17513 Ashburton Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University