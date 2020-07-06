17513 Ashburton Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1dc831203c ----

SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting

www.sandiegorpm.com



San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information on this lovely home.

Cal- DRE# 01859951



Full Sized Washer & Dryer

Granite Counter Tops

Newer Decorator Paint Throughout

Newly Remodeled Interior

Poway Unified School District

Single Car Garage