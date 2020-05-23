All apartments in San Diego
17348 Carranza Dr.

17348 Carranza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17348 Carranza Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
17348 Carranza Dr. Available 02/10/20 Remodeled Single-Family Home in Rancho Bernardo - Single-family home located in quiet neighborhood in the Rancho Bernardo community of San Diego. This four bedroom, two bath remodeled home features a new kitchen, new flooring and more! The 1,500 Sq Ft home includes a spacious backyard with an in-ground spa and large grass play area, a new AC unit and a new roof. The kitchen features white shaker cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a spacious kitchen island. Other features of the home include recessed lighting, new paint throughout the home, new closet doors, new bathroom fixtures and light fixtures. Attached two car garage with direct access to the home. Homes includes a washer and dryer. Tenants will have access to the Westwood Club amenities including volleyball courts, basketball courts and tennis courts. Pets OK with restrictions. No smoking.

The home is located in the highly desirable Poway Unified School District: Westwood Elementary School, Bernardo Heights Middle School, Rancho Bernardo High School. The home is located in a neighborhood conveniently located to nearby shops and restaurants. Easy access to the Interstate-15 freeway and Highway 56 makes it a quick drive to other San Diego area including San Diego beaches, shopping, restaurants.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE4844713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17348 Carranza Dr. have any available units?
17348 Carranza Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17348 Carranza Dr. have?
Some of 17348 Carranza Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17348 Carranza Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
17348 Carranza Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17348 Carranza Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17348 Carranza Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 17348 Carranza Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 17348 Carranza Dr. offers parking.
Does 17348 Carranza Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17348 Carranza Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17348 Carranza Dr. have a pool?
No, 17348 Carranza Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 17348 Carranza Dr. have accessible units?
No, 17348 Carranza Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 17348 Carranza Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17348 Carranza Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
