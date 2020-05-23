Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

17348 Carranza Dr. Available 02/10/20 Remodeled Single-Family Home in Rancho Bernardo - Single-family home located in quiet neighborhood in the Rancho Bernardo community of San Diego. This four bedroom, two bath remodeled home features a new kitchen, new flooring and more! The 1,500 Sq Ft home includes a spacious backyard with an in-ground spa and large grass play area, a new AC unit and a new roof. The kitchen features white shaker cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a spacious kitchen island. Other features of the home include recessed lighting, new paint throughout the home, new closet doors, new bathroom fixtures and light fixtures. Attached two car garage with direct access to the home. Homes includes a washer and dryer. Tenants will have access to the Westwood Club amenities including volleyball courts, basketball courts and tennis courts. Pets OK with restrictions. No smoking.



The home is located in the highly desirable Poway Unified School District: Westwood Elementary School, Bernardo Heights Middle School, Rancho Bernardo High School. The home is located in a neighborhood conveniently located to nearby shops and restaurants. Easy access to the Interstate-15 freeway and Highway 56 makes it a quick drive to other San Diego area including San Diego beaches, shopping, restaurants.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

North County Property Group

858-792-5797

leasing@ncpropertygroup.com

CA DRE #01922571

https://www.ncpropertygroup.com



(RLNE4844713)