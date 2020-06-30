1704 Winnett St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage ceiling fan

3 Bedroom-2 Bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego - Single Story Home located in San Diego, within minutes to local schools, parks, dining and the 94 freeway.



This home has tile, vinyl and carpet flooring. The kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Ample counter top space and kitchen cabinets.



Home has a whole house fan, wall heater and ceiling fans. There are plenty of windows for a bright and airy feel. Washer and dryer hook-ups available. Fenced front and backyard with covered patio. 1-Car garage and off street parking available.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



