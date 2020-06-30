All apartments in San Diego
1704 Winnett St
1704 Winnett St

1704 Winnett Street · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Winnett Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom-2 Bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego - Single Story Home located in San Diego, within minutes to local schools, parks, dining and the 94 freeway.

This home has tile, vinyl and carpet flooring. The kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Ample counter top space and kitchen cabinets.

Home has a whole house fan, wall heater and ceiling fans. There are plenty of windows for a bright and airy feel. Washer and dryer hook-ups available. Fenced front and backyard with covered patio. 1-Car garage and off street parking available.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4385320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Winnett St have any available units?
1704 Winnett St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 Winnett St have?
Some of 1704 Winnett St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Winnett St currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Winnett St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Winnett St pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Winnett St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1704 Winnett St offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Winnett St offers parking.
Does 1704 Winnett St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Winnett St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Winnett St have a pool?
No, 1704 Winnett St does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Winnett St have accessible units?
No, 1704 Winnett St does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Winnett St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 Winnett St has units with dishwashers.

