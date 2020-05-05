All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
16945 Vinaruz Place
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM

16945 Vinaruz Place

16945 Vinaruz Place · No Longer Available
Location

16945 Vinaruz Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Meticulously maintained single level home in Gatewood Hills of Rancho Bernardo. Light and bright with an open floor plan and upgrades galore including plantation shutters, ceiling fans, surround sound, recessed lighting & water softener. Relax by the cozy fireplace & mahogany cabinetry in the lvg room or work privately in the 4th room/ office. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances, gas stove and large granite island. Fenced in yard with colorful flowers and 2 car garage round out this gorgeous property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16945 Vinaruz Place have any available units?
16945 Vinaruz Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16945 Vinaruz Place have?
Some of 16945 Vinaruz Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16945 Vinaruz Place currently offering any rent specials?
16945 Vinaruz Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16945 Vinaruz Place pet-friendly?
No, 16945 Vinaruz Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16945 Vinaruz Place offer parking?
Yes, 16945 Vinaruz Place offers parking.
Does 16945 Vinaruz Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16945 Vinaruz Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16945 Vinaruz Place have a pool?
Yes, 16945 Vinaruz Place has a pool.
Does 16945 Vinaruz Place have accessible units?
No, 16945 Vinaruz Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16945 Vinaruz Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16945 Vinaruz Place has units with dishwashers.
