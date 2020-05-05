16945 Vinaruz Place

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Meticulously maintained single level home in Gatewood Hills of Rancho Bernardo. Light and bright with an open floor plan and upgrades galore including plantation shutters, ceiling fans, surround sound, recessed lighting & water softener. Relax by the cozy fireplace & mahogany cabinetry in the lvg room or work privately in the 4th room/ office. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances, gas stove and large granite island. Fenced in yard with colorful flowers and 2 car garage round out this gorgeous property.