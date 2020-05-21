All apartments in San Diego
Location

1649 Pentecost Way, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in gated community. Kitchen includes plenty of cabinet space, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Laminate hardwood in the living room & hallways areas. Nice tile surround in the shower. Mirrored closet door in the bedroom. Community includes a pool area and laundry room. 1 parking space included. Landlord pays water and trash. 668 square feet. $1395 deposit. Up to 2 small pets ok (extra $500 deposit). 1 year lease required. Available now.

**Qualifications**
$2800.00 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 625+ minimum credit score. 2 years rental history with positive references.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1649 Pentecost Way have any available units?
1649 Pentecost Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1649 Pentecost Way have?
Some of 1649 Pentecost Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1649 Pentecost Way currently offering any rent specials?
1649 Pentecost Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1649 Pentecost Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1649 Pentecost Way is pet friendly.
Does 1649 Pentecost Way offer parking?
Yes, 1649 Pentecost Way offers parking.
Does 1649 Pentecost Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1649 Pentecost Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1649 Pentecost Way have a pool?
Yes, 1649 Pentecost Way has a pool.
Does 1649 Pentecost Way have accessible units?
No, 1649 Pentecost Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1649 Pentecost Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1649 Pentecost Way has units with dishwashers.
