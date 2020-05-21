1649 Pentecost Way

Amenities

Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in gated community. Kitchen includes plenty of cabinet space, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Laminate hardwood in the living room & hallways areas. Nice tile surround in the shower. Mirrored closet door in the bedroom. Community includes a pool area and laundry room. 1 parking space included. Landlord pays water and trash. 668 square feet. $1395 deposit. Up to 2 small pets ok (extra $500 deposit). 1 year lease required. Available now.



**Qualifications**

$2800.00 minimum monthly income combined between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 625+ minimum credit score. 2 years rental history with positive references.

