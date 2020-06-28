Amenities

This single-family home is located at 16366 Avenida Nobleza, San Diego, CA. 16366 Avenida Nobleza is in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood in San Diego, CA and in ZIP code 92128. This property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and approximately 1,934 sqft of floor space.



Eat in kitchen, formal dining area, living room and family room both with high vaulted ceilings. This home is open light and bright. All bedrooms are upstairs.



Washer and Dryer are included in a laundry room off of the bathroom. Two car attached garage, large backyard with landscaper included.



Pets are not allowed in this home.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available Now



