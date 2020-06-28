All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 16366 Avenida Nobleza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
16366 Avenida Nobleza
Last updated October 18 2019 at 8:10 PM

16366 Avenida Nobleza

16366 Avenida Nobleza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16366 Avenida Nobleza, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This single-family home is located at 16366 Avenida Nobleza, San Diego, CA. 16366 Avenida Nobleza is in the Rancho Bernardo neighborhood in San Diego, CA and in ZIP code 92128. This property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and approximately 1,934 sqft of floor space.

Eat in kitchen, formal dining area, living room and family room both with high vaulted ceilings. This home is open light and bright. All bedrooms are upstairs.

Washer and Dryer are included in a laundry room off of the bathroom. Two car attached garage, large backyard with landscaper included.

Please register for Rently.com and register to view this home at a time that is convenient for you.

Pets are not allowed in this home.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16366 Avenida Nobleza have any available units?
16366 Avenida Nobleza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 16366 Avenida Nobleza currently offering any rent specials?
16366 Avenida Nobleza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16366 Avenida Nobleza pet-friendly?
Yes, 16366 Avenida Nobleza is pet friendly.
Does 16366 Avenida Nobleza offer parking?
Yes, 16366 Avenida Nobleza offers parking.
Does 16366 Avenida Nobleza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16366 Avenida Nobleza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16366 Avenida Nobleza have a pool?
No, 16366 Avenida Nobleza does not have a pool.
Does 16366 Avenida Nobleza have accessible units?
No, 16366 Avenida Nobleza does not have accessible units.
Does 16366 Avenida Nobleza have units with dishwashers?
No, 16366 Avenida Nobleza does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16366 Avenida Nobleza have units with air conditioning?
No, 16366 Avenida Nobleza does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University