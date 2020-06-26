All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1632 State St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1632 State St
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

1632 State St

1632 State St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Little Italy
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1632 State St, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Victorian in Little Italy, 4 bed 4 bath, Large lot, ready to rent! - In the heart of Little Italy on State St, this is a beautiful property full of possibilities.
4 bedrooms (and four baths), exterior decks with views, 3 large exterior storage areas downstairs and around the back (including laundry room), hardscape back yard with trees, also a very large attic (not included in the sqft), with a couple of different entryways.
You just have to see it to get the whole picture!
The nearby area is everything that Little Italy has become, best restaurants, best nightlife, best neighborhood.
Beautiful interior painting and refinished hardwood floors, all looking good.
Call me to see the home anytime, ready to rent!
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
Scott@WeRentSD.com
DRE#01836754

(RLNE4934205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 State St have any available units?
1632 State St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1632 State St have?
Some of 1632 State St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 State St currently offering any rent specials?
1632 State St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 State St is pet friendly.
Does 1632 State St offer parking?
No, 1632 State St does not offer parking.
Does 1632 State St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 State St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 State St have a pool?
No, 1632 State St does not have a pool.
Does 1632 State St have accessible units?
No, 1632 State St does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 State St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1632 State St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University