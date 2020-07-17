All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1627 Satellite Blvd.
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

1627 Satellite Blvd.

1627 Satellite Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1627 Satellite Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92154
Egger Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1627 Satellite Blvd. Available 08/15/19 New On The Market in Imperial Beach! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home! Don't Miss Out! - Upgrades everywhere! Not a single surface has been left untouched in this pride of ownership home in the Imperial Beach area. Walk into the front door a spacious living room that flows into the kitchen complete with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and stylish granite counter-tops. Step into the dining room with ample space to fit an array of dining furniture. The perfect spot to entertain. Large French doors open to an option 4th bedroom or large office space. The other 3 bedrooms make this house perfect for any family size. Lush landscaping and a covered patio area provide a space for you to enjoy the coming San Diego months. 2 car garage and driveway allow for 4 off-street parking spaces.

(RLNE4236271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

