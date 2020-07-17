Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1627 Satellite Blvd. Available 08/15/19 New On The Market in Imperial Beach! 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home! Don't Miss Out! - Upgrades everywhere! Not a single surface has been left untouched in this pride of ownership home in the Imperial Beach area. Walk into the front door a spacious living room that flows into the kitchen complete with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and stylish granite counter-tops. Step into the dining room with ample space to fit an array of dining furniture. The perfect spot to entertain. Large French doors open to an option 4th bedroom or large office space. The other 3 bedrooms make this house perfect for any family size. Lush landscaping and a covered patio area provide a space for you to enjoy the coming San Diego months. 2 car garage and driveway allow for 4 off-street parking spaces.



(RLNE4236271)