16196 Paseo Del Sur
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:18 AM

16196 Paseo Del Sur

16196 Paseo Del Sur · No Longer Available
Location

16196 Paseo Del Sur, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
16196 Paseo Del Sur Available 11/25/19 Beautiful Townhome in Del Sur - This 3 Br 3 Ba Townhome is located across from Village Green Park in Del Sur community. Walking distance to all 3 schools Del Sur Elementary, Oak Valley Middle and Del Norte High. Poway Union School District. Excellent award winning schools.
Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, with granite counters and dark walnut cabinetry. Laundry room located upstairs. Open loft area upstairs as well as Master suite and 2 bedrooms. 2 car attached garage.
Community trails and heated pools available. Del Sur Town center close by.
Townhome available for move in December 1, or after. Please contact Janine at 619-922-5228 to view or for further information.

(RLNE4191239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16196 Paseo Del Sur have any available units?
16196 Paseo Del Sur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16196 Paseo Del Sur have?
Some of 16196 Paseo Del Sur's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16196 Paseo Del Sur currently offering any rent specials?
16196 Paseo Del Sur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16196 Paseo Del Sur pet-friendly?
No, 16196 Paseo Del Sur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16196 Paseo Del Sur offer parking?
Yes, 16196 Paseo Del Sur offers parking.
Does 16196 Paseo Del Sur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16196 Paseo Del Sur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16196 Paseo Del Sur have a pool?
Yes, 16196 Paseo Del Sur has a pool.
Does 16196 Paseo Del Sur have accessible units?
No, 16196 Paseo Del Sur does not have accessible units.
Does 16196 Paseo Del Sur have units with dishwashers?
No, 16196 Paseo Del Sur does not have units with dishwashers.

