Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

16196 Paseo Del Sur Available 11/25/19 Beautiful Townhome in Del Sur - This 3 Br 3 Ba Townhome is located across from Village Green Park in Del Sur community. Walking distance to all 3 schools Del Sur Elementary, Oak Valley Middle and Del Norte High. Poway Union School District. Excellent award winning schools.

Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, with granite counters and dark walnut cabinetry. Laundry room located upstairs. Open loft area upstairs as well as Master suite and 2 bedrooms. 2 car attached garage.

Community trails and heated pools available. Del Sur Town center close by.

Townhome available for move in December 1, or after. Please contact Janine at 619-922-5228 to view or for further information.



(RLNE4191239)