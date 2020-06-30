1614 Yost Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage internet access

Beautifully 3bed, 2 bath house in PB near Kate Sessions Park. Ocean views. $4500 a mo, 1 year lease. - This beautiful house in North PB has a lot to offer. Great for a family in a quiet, well kept neighborhood. The kitchen is well appointed & comes with a microwave & wall oven, french door refrigerator, Dishwasher, granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet space & built ins throughout. Bar countertop, Patio off of the dining area and a built in pass through to the living room & view of the ocean. Gas fireplace and plenty of natural light.



Master bedrm walks out onto one of the patios with plenty of fruit trees, flower & plants. Master bath has a double sink, large soaking tub & separate shower. Views to the outside. Walk in closet



2 other bedrms with ample closet space & nice sized hall bathrm.



2 car garage with washer & dryer as is. Owner will not maintain. Has outdoor gas fire pit & some outdoor furniture.



Owner pays for gardener. Tenant responsible for elec/gas/water/trash/cable/internet. 1 small dog 20lbs or less or 1 cat. ($500 deposit & pet agreement filled out). ESA's/Service Animals ONLY prior to approval after our forms are filled out & verified.



Credit score 725+, great rental history, verifiable income 3 times the rent & clean background. NO Smoking of any kind in or on property. Must have renters insurance. $4500 a mo rent 1 yr lease. $4400 sec deposit (oac).



Call 858-692-6601 Brooks or Email: operations@bkbinc.com



(RLNE5612839)