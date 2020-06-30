All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

1614 Yost Dr

1614 Yost Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1614 Yost Drive, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
internet access
Beautifully 3bed, 2 bath house in PB near Kate Sessions Park. Ocean views. $4500 a mo, 1 year lease. - This beautiful house in North PB has a lot to offer. Great for a family in a quiet, well kept neighborhood. The kitchen is well appointed & comes with a microwave & wall oven, french door refrigerator, Dishwasher, granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet space & built ins throughout. Bar countertop, Patio off of the dining area and a built in pass through to the living room & view of the ocean. Gas fireplace and plenty of natural light.

Master bedrm walks out onto one of the patios with plenty of fruit trees, flower & plants. Master bath has a double sink, large soaking tub & separate shower. Views to the outside. Walk in closet

2 other bedrms with ample closet space & nice sized hall bathrm.

2 car garage with washer & dryer as is. Owner will not maintain. Has outdoor gas fire pit & some outdoor furniture.

Owner pays for gardener. Tenant responsible for elec/gas/water/trash/cable/internet. 1 small dog 20lbs or less or 1 cat. ($500 deposit & pet agreement filled out). ESA's/Service Animals ONLY prior to approval after our forms are filled out & verified.

Credit score 725+, great rental history, verifiable income 3 times the rent & clean background. NO Smoking of any kind in or on property. Must have renters insurance. $4500 a mo rent 1 yr lease. $4400 sec deposit (oac).

Call 858-692-6601 Brooks or Email: operations@bkbinc.com

(RLNE5612839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 Yost Dr have any available units?
1614 Yost Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 Yost Dr have?
Some of 1614 Yost Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 Yost Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1614 Yost Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 Yost Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 Yost Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1614 Yost Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1614 Yost Dr offers parking.
Does 1614 Yost Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1614 Yost Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 Yost Dr have a pool?
No, 1614 Yost Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1614 Yost Dr have accessible units?
No, 1614 Yost Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 Yost Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 Yost Dr has units with dishwashers.

