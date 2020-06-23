16065 Newton Hill

Amenities
Enter the home to the amazing craftsmanship of the hardwood floors, recessed lighting, built in surround sound, and a fireplace. The kitchen is ideally structured with all stainless steel appliances, built in oven, massive center island, and topped off with a walk in Butler Pantry. The first floor also boasts a large office, living room, bedroom and full bathroom. The second floor features 3 bedrooms total and a HUGE laundry room, totally outfitted with maximum storage capacity. The master suite is unbelievably large! The bathroom features a soaking tub, a walk in shower, and double granite sinks. Plenty of storage in the dual walk in custom closets. The backyard boasts a built in bar features a stainless steel grill, gas burner, and built in refrigerator. Finally, this house features Solar Panels, a tank-less water heater, water purification system, security system, large crawl space for storage and pools within walking distance. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pets with approval.
Rental Terms: Rent: $4,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,295, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.