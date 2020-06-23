All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 15 2020 at 12:24 AM

16065 Newton Hill

16065 Newton Hill · No Longer Available
Location

16065 Newton Hill, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Enter the home to the amazing craftsmanship of the hardwood floors, recessed lighting, built in surround sound, and a fireplace. The kitchen is ideally structured with all stainless steel appliances, built in oven, massive center island, and topped off with a walk in Butler Pantry. The first floor also boasts a large office, living room, bedroom and full bathroom. The second floor features 3 bedrooms total and a HUGE laundry room, totally outfitted with maximum storage capacity. The master suite is unbelievably large! The bathroom features a soaking tub, a walk in shower, and double granite sinks. Plenty of storage in the dual walk in custom closets. The backyard boasts a built in bar features a stainless steel grill, gas burner, and built in refrigerator. Finally, this house features Solar Panels, a tank-less water heater, water purification system, security system, large crawl space for storage and pools within walking distance. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pets with approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16065 Newton Hill have any available units?
16065 Newton Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16065 Newton Hill have?
Some of 16065 Newton Hill's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16065 Newton Hill currently offering any rent specials?
16065 Newton Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16065 Newton Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, 16065 Newton Hill is pet friendly.
Does 16065 Newton Hill offer parking?
No, 16065 Newton Hill does not offer parking.
Does 16065 Newton Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16065 Newton Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16065 Newton Hill have a pool?
Yes, 16065 Newton Hill has a pool.
Does 16065 Newton Hill have accessible units?
No, 16065 Newton Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 16065 Newton Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 16065 Newton Hill does not have units with dishwashers.

