All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 16064 Lofty Trail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
16064 Lofty Trail Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

16064 Lofty Trail Drive

16064 Lofty Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16064 Lofty Trail Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
16064 Lofty Trail Drive Available 04/01/20 High Country West detached home with the ability to enroll students in the highly-acclaimed Poway Unified School District. - High Country West detached home with the ability to enroll students in the highly-acclaimed Poway Unified School District. A spacious 2,070 sq. ft. contemporary two-story home with impressive loft space, 4 bedrooms (all located upstairs), 2.5 bathrooms and gorgeous yards. Updated upscale kitchen and bathrooms as well as a private laundry room. Central air-conditioning, added attic insulation, new roof in 2015, recently replaced front lawn with drought-tolerant landscaping and dual-pane windows contribute towards making this an energy-efficient home. Located within walking distance of open space park, Turtleback Elementary School as well as High Country West (HCW) Club House. Leasing of the property confers to Tenants access to the HCW Homeowner Association's recreational facilities and community events. Amenities for HCW (www.highcountrywest.com/hcw-amenities) include: Meeting Room, Picnic Area, Playground, Swimming Pools, Spa, Tennis, Racquetball, Basketball and Volleyball Courts.

Owner maintains financial responsibility for HOA dues and ordinary trash disposal. Tenants to assume financial responsibility for all other utilities; such as electricity & gas usage, water & sewer fees, as well as any telecommunication services if so desired.

Please call Marty Orgel of Orgel Property Management at 619 249 8105 if interested in this property and to coordinate a showing appointment. For additional photos of currently available rental postings visit our website at www.orgelrealty.com.

(RLNE2944813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16064 Lofty Trail Drive have any available units?
16064 Lofty Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16064 Lofty Trail Drive have?
Some of 16064 Lofty Trail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16064 Lofty Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16064 Lofty Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16064 Lofty Trail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16064 Lofty Trail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16064 Lofty Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16064 Lofty Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 16064 Lofty Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16064 Lofty Trail Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16064 Lofty Trail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16064 Lofty Trail Drive has a pool.
Does 16064 Lofty Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 16064 Lofty Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16064 Lofty Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16064 Lofty Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University