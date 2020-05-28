Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool racquetball court garage guest parking hot tub tennis court volleyball court

16064 Lofty Trail Drive Available 04/01/20 High Country West detached home with the ability to enroll students in the highly-acclaimed Poway Unified School District. - High Country West detached home with the ability to enroll students in the highly-acclaimed Poway Unified School District. A spacious 2,070 sq. ft. contemporary two-story home with impressive loft space, 4 bedrooms (all located upstairs), 2.5 bathrooms and gorgeous yards. Updated upscale kitchen and bathrooms as well as a private laundry room. Central air-conditioning, added attic insulation, new roof in 2015, recently replaced front lawn with drought-tolerant landscaping and dual-pane windows contribute towards making this an energy-efficient home. Located within walking distance of open space park, Turtleback Elementary School as well as High Country West (HCW) Club House. Leasing of the property confers to Tenants access to the HCW Homeowner Association's recreational facilities and community events. Amenities for HCW (www.highcountrywest.com/hcw-amenities) include: Meeting Room, Picnic Area, Playground, Swimming Pools, Spa, Tennis, Racquetball, Basketball and Volleyball Courts.



Owner maintains financial responsibility for HOA dues and ordinary trash disposal. Tenants to assume financial responsibility for all other utilities; such as electricity & gas usage, water & sewer fees, as well as any telecommunication services if so desired.



Please call Marty Orgel of Orgel Property Management at 619 249 8105 if interested in this property and to coordinate a showing appointment. For additional photos of currently available rental postings visit our website at www.orgelrealty.com.



