16045 Caminito Tomas

Amenities
Available 07/01/19 Beautiful upgraded town home in Bernardo Heights. Upgraded kitchen with granite and soft close drawers. Remodeled bathrooms and upgraded dual pane windows and patio doors. High ceilings in all rooms with ceiling fans. Tons of cabinet and overhead storage in 2 car garage with epoxy floors. Poway Unified school district. Walking distance to Bernardo Heights Community center with amenities Gym, Tennis courts, Swimming
pools, Pool tables, Basketball etc. Close to 1-15 freeway.
Beautiful area surrounded with golf courses and walking paths. Park with playground for kids less than mile away. Close to shopping centers.
Sewer, Trash, Landscaping, & Pool/ Spa covered in the rent
NO PETS please
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12305836
(RLNE4935689)