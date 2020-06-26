All apartments in San Diego
16045 Caminito Tomas
16045 Caminito Tomas

16045 Caminito Tomas · No Longer Available
Location

16045 Caminito Tomas, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Available 07/01/19 Beautiful upgraded town home in Bernardo Heights. Upgraded kitchen with granite and soft close drawers. Remodeled bathrooms and upgraded dual pane windows and patio doors. High ceilings in all rooms with ceiling fans. Tons of cabinet and overhead storage in 2 car garage with epoxy floors. Poway Unified school district. Walking distance to Bernardo Heights Community center with amenities Gym, Tennis courts, Swimming
pools, Pool tables, Basketball etc. Close to 1-15 freeway.
Beautiful area surrounded with golf courses and walking paths. Park with playground for kids less than mile away. Close to shopping centers.

Sewer, Trash, Landscaping, & Pool/ Spa covered in the rent

NO PETS please

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12305836

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4935689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16045 Caminito Tomas have any available units?
16045 Caminito Tomas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 16045 Caminito Tomas have?
Some of 16045 Caminito Tomas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16045 Caminito Tomas currently offering any rent specials?
16045 Caminito Tomas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16045 Caminito Tomas pet-friendly?
No, 16045 Caminito Tomas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 16045 Caminito Tomas offer parking?
Yes, 16045 Caminito Tomas offers parking.
Does 16045 Caminito Tomas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16045 Caminito Tomas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16045 Caminito Tomas have a pool?
Yes, 16045 Caminito Tomas has a pool.
Does 16045 Caminito Tomas have accessible units?
No, 16045 Caminito Tomas does not have accessible units.
Does 16045 Caminito Tomas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16045 Caminito Tomas has units with dishwashers.
