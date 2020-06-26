16045 Caminito Tomas

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table garage hot tub tennis court

Available 07/01/19 Beautiful upgraded town home in Bernardo Heights. Upgraded kitchen with granite and soft close drawers. Remodeled bathrooms and upgraded dual pane windows and patio doors. High ceilings in all rooms with ceiling fans. Tons of cabinet and overhead storage in 2 car garage with epoxy floors. Poway Unified school district. Walking distance to Bernardo Heights Community center with amenities Gym, Tennis courts, Swimming

pools, Pool tables, Basketball etc. Close to 1-15 freeway.

Beautiful area surrounded with golf courses and walking paths. Park with playground for kids less than mile away. Close to shopping centers.



Sewer, Trash, Landscaping, & Pool/ Spa covered in the rent



NO PETS please



