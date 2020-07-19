All apartments in San Diego
1566 Santa Barbara St.

1566 Santa Barbara Street · No Longer Available
Location

1566 Santa Barbara Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Point Loma Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in sought after Point Loma! The floor plan features 4 BRs, 3 BAs, beautifully remodeled thru-out, dual pane windows and a delightful backyard with ample outdoor spaces for entertaining including 2 decks. The large master bedroom is located on the 2nd story along with 1 add. BR, full bath and inviting family room. Enjoy panoramic views of the ocean plus easterly views of the downtown skyline! No Smoking. Pet upon Landlords discretion w/ pet deposit & pet rent. Credit report w/application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1566 Santa Barbara St. have any available units?
1566 Santa Barbara St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1566 Santa Barbara St. have?
Some of 1566 Santa Barbara St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1566 Santa Barbara St. currently offering any rent specials?
1566 Santa Barbara St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1566 Santa Barbara St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1566 Santa Barbara St. is pet friendly.
Does 1566 Santa Barbara St. offer parking?
Yes, 1566 Santa Barbara St. offers parking.
Does 1566 Santa Barbara St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1566 Santa Barbara St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1566 Santa Barbara St. have a pool?
No, 1566 Santa Barbara St. does not have a pool.
Does 1566 Santa Barbara St. have accessible units?
No, 1566 Santa Barbara St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1566 Santa Barbara St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1566 Santa Barbara St. has units with dishwashers.
