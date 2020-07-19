1566 Santa Barbara St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home in sought after Point Loma! The floor plan features 4 BRs, 3 BAs, beautifully remodeled thru-out, dual pane windows and a delightful backyard with ample outdoor spaces for entertaining including 2 decks. The large master bedroom is located on the 2nd story along with 1 add. BR, full bath and inviting family room. Enjoy panoramic views of the ocean plus easterly views of the downtown skyline! No Smoking. Pet upon Landlords discretion w/ pet deposit & pet rent. Credit report w/application.