15353 Maturin Dr Unit 124

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

You would love the glitter paint on the big wall of the living room that makes your nights sparkly like you are watching stars in the sky. This condo has a very nice tile flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, new wood-plank-tile flooring in the living room, bedroom and hallway, granite counter top with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, as well as a covered parking space. Laundry closet with stackable washer/dryer included. Large patio off living room perfect for outdoor dining, BBQ and seating with spacious storage room.



(RLNE5494193)