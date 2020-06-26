Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a town home DOWNTOWN with a garage AND backyard? Look no further. This walk up unit sits above street level in picturesque Cortez Hill with a 2 car attached tandem garage & private patio yard perfect for enjoying the outdoor San Diego life style. Huge kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters and stainless appliances. Cherry wood flooring throughout, fireplace (gas and wood burning) in living room, 9 ft ceilings and tremendous storage. Call list agent Christine Baker (858) 449-3200.