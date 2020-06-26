All apartments in San Diego
1526 10Th
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

1526 10Th

1526 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1526 10th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Cortez

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a town home DOWNTOWN with a garage AND backyard? Look no further. This walk up unit sits above street level in picturesque Cortez Hill with a 2 car attached tandem garage & private patio yard perfect for enjoying the outdoor San Diego life style. Huge kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counters and stainless appliances. Cherry wood flooring throughout, fireplace (gas and wood burning) in living room, 9 ft ceilings and tremendous storage. Call list agent Christine Baker (858) 449-3200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 10Th have any available units?
1526 10Th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 10Th have?
Some of 1526 10Th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 10Th currently offering any rent specials?
1526 10Th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 10Th pet-friendly?
No, 1526 10Th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1526 10Th offer parking?
Yes, 1526 10Th offers parking.
Does 1526 10Th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1526 10Th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 10Th have a pool?
No, 1526 10Th does not have a pool.
Does 1526 10Th have accessible units?
No, 1526 10Th does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 10Th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1526 10Th has units with dishwashers.
