Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:01 AM

1518 Oliver Ave - A

1518 Oliver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1518 Oliver Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
We are offering spacious 2BR 1.5BA Remodeled in a small charming complex with a nice outdoor courtyard in the heart of Mission Beach & Pacific beach. Included is a large kitchen, dishwasher, gas stove, and refrigerator. Separate dining area and lots of closet space in each bedroom and hallway with a downstairs coat closet. Also 2 balconies one upstairs, and one downstairs. With 1 assigned parking spot!

Rental Terms/// 6 Months
•Rent: $2,300.00
•Available: Now
•Application Fee: $35.00 per adult
•Security Deposit: $1,500.00

Pet Policy:
•Deposit $200.00 Per Pet
•Limit 2 per household
•Weight limit 25 pounds
•Pet Rent $50.00 per month
•Dogs and Cats OK!!

Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at (858)-278-5510
Property information
The Pacific beach area offers some of the best local running, paddling, and surfing in the area. Enjoy beaches and trails through mission bay and the natural surroundings.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Oliver Ave - A have any available units?
1518 Oliver Ave - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 Oliver Ave - A have?
Some of 1518 Oliver Ave - A's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 Oliver Ave - A currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Oliver Ave - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Oliver Ave - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1518 Oliver Ave - A is pet friendly.
Does 1518 Oliver Ave - A offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Oliver Ave - A offers parking.
Does 1518 Oliver Ave - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1518 Oliver Ave - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Oliver Ave - A have a pool?
No, 1518 Oliver Ave - A does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Oliver Ave - A have accessible units?
No, 1518 Oliver Ave - A does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Oliver Ave - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 Oliver Ave - A has units with dishwashers.

