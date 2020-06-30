1518 Oliver Ave - A

Amenities

We are offering spacious 2BR 1.5BA Remodeled in a small charming complex with a nice outdoor courtyard in the heart of Mission Beach & Pacific beach. Included is a large kitchen, dishwasher, gas stove, and refrigerator. Separate dining area and lots of closet space in each bedroom and hallway with a downstairs coat closet. Also 2 balconies one upstairs, and one downstairs. With 1 assigned parking spot!



Rental Terms/// 6 Months

•Rent: $2,300.00

•Available: Now

•Application Fee: $35.00 per adult

•Security Deposit: $1,500.00



Pet Policy:

•Deposit $200.00 Per Pet

•Limit 2 per household

•Weight limit 25 pounds

•Pet Rent $50.00 per month

•Dogs and Cats OK!!



Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at (858)-278-5510

The Pacific beach area offers some of the best local running, paddling, and surfing in the area. Enjoy beaches and trails through mission bay and the natural surroundings.