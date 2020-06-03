15089 Lirac Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool fire pit

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Spectacular home built in 2016: 5 bedrooms 4 baths on 3,650 square feet with tons of privacy! - Spectacular home built in 2016. 5 bedrooms 4 baths on 3,650 square feet lot with expansive canyon views. This exceptional home is in a cul-de-sac with complete backyard privacy and beautiful mountain views. Large windows and glass doors light up the gourmet kitchen and spacious living room. The interior expansive space flows seamlessly to the gorgeous backyard where you have a gas fire pit, fireplace, television, full BBQ, stove, and mini fridge to enjoy with friends and family. The home has great detailed touches with beautiful flooring, lovely staircase, stunning chandeliers, plenty of storage space and exquisite details.



Master suite features: spa like bathroom with Jack & Jill vanity sinks, private balcony with fireplace and option for outdoor TV, dual independent walk-in closets.



2 car-garage with build in shelf spaces. Ample laundry room with washer and dryer and shelves.



The home is located below breathtaking Black Mountain, overlooking scenic valley, and surrounded by open space minutes from local parks, popular shopping and dining, sandy beaches, and San Diegos major employment hubs. Acclaimed Poway Unified School District and convenient access to major freeways including the I-15 and SR-56.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5000563)