San Diego, CA
15089 Lirac Place
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

15089 Lirac Place

15089 Lirac Pl · No Longer Available
Location

15089 Lirac Pl, San Diego, CA 92129
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Spectacular home built in 2016: 5 bedrooms 4 baths on 3,650 square feet with tons of privacy! - Spectacular home built in 2016. 5 bedrooms 4 baths on 3,650 square feet lot with expansive canyon views. This exceptional home is in a cul-de-sac with complete backyard privacy and beautiful mountain views. Large windows and glass doors light up the gourmet kitchen and spacious living room. The interior expansive space flows seamlessly to the gorgeous backyard where you have a gas fire pit, fireplace, television, full BBQ, stove, and mini fridge to enjoy with friends and family. The home has great detailed touches with beautiful flooring, lovely staircase, stunning chandeliers, plenty of storage space and exquisite details.

Master suite features: spa like bathroom with Jack & Jill vanity sinks, private balcony with fireplace and option for outdoor TV, dual independent walk-in closets.

2 car-garage with build in shelf spaces. Ample laundry room with washer and dryer and shelves.

The home is located below breathtaking Black Mountain, overlooking scenic valley, and surrounded by open space minutes from local parks, popular shopping and dining, sandy beaches, and San Diegos major employment hubs. Acclaimed Poway Unified School District and convenient access to major freeways including the I-15 and SR-56.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5000563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15089 Lirac Place have any available units?
15089 Lirac Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 15089 Lirac Place have?
Some of 15089 Lirac Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15089 Lirac Place currently offering any rent specials?
15089 Lirac Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15089 Lirac Place pet-friendly?
No, 15089 Lirac Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 15089 Lirac Place offer parking?
Yes, 15089 Lirac Place offers parking.
Does 15089 Lirac Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15089 Lirac Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15089 Lirac Place have a pool?
Yes, 15089 Lirac Place has a pool.
Does 15089 Lirac Place have accessible units?
No, 15089 Lirac Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15089 Lirac Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 15089 Lirac Place does not have units with dishwashers.
