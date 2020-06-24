All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 14662 Via Fiesta Unit 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
14662 Via Fiesta Unit 4
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

14662 Via Fiesta Unit 4

14662 via Fiesta · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14662 via Fiesta, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
LIMITED OFFER!!!
$500 MOVE IN DISCOUNT FOR COMPLETE APPLICATION ON OR BEFORE 05/30/2019!

Book a showing now! Come and see this attractive 1,900-square-foot townhouse on the quiet and secluded Black Mountain Ranch neighborhood in San Diego, California.

This unfurnished townhouse has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It also comes with a 2-car garage, off street and a pass parking.

The bright and well-ventilated interior features carpet flooring and an awesome, toasty fireplace in the living room area. The lovely kitchen is fully equipped with a smooth countertop, fine cabinets and drawers for storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, and dishwasher which are already included in the rent. The bedrooms are spacious and comfy while the bathrooms are nice and tidy. Its exterior has a balcony that can be used as a spot for some much-needed R&R. It has installed air conditioning and forced-air heating for climate control. For laundry convenience, the house also has a hook-up washer and dryer.

Tenants will be responsible for the following utilities: water, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet.

Pets are allowed (Maximum 1 pet; 25 lbs. and below). We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.
Other cool amenities include access to the nearby park and swimming pool.

Nearby Schools:
Westview High School - 1.97 miles, 10/10
Black Mountain Middle School - 2.62 miles, 8/10
Del Norte High School - 3.07 miles, 9/10
Willow Grove Elementary School - 0.35 miles, 9/10

(RLNE4876261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14662 Via Fiesta Unit 4 have any available units?
14662 Via Fiesta Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14662 Via Fiesta Unit 4 have?
Some of 14662 Via Fiesta Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14662 Via Fiesta Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
14662 Via Fiesta Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14662 Via Fiesta Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14662 Via Fiesta Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 14662 Via Fiesta Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 14662 Via Fiesta Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 14662 Via Fiesta Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14662 Via Fiesta Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14662 Via Fiesta Unit 4 have a pool?
Yes, 14662 Via Fiesta Unit 4 has a pool.
Does 14662 Via Fiesta Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 14662 Via Fiesta Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 14662 Via Fiesta Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14662 Via Fiesta Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University