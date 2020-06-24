14662 Via Fiesta Unit 4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

LIMITED OFFER!!!

$500 MOVE IN DISCOUNT FOR COMPLETE APPLICATION ON OR BEFORE 05/30/2019!



Book a showing now! Come and see this attractive 1,900-square-foot townhouse on the quiet and secluded Black Mountain Ranch neighborhood in San Diego, California.



This unfurnished townhouse has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It also comes with a 2-car garage, off street and a pass parking.



The bright and well-ventilated interior features carpet flooring and an awesome, toasty fireplace in the living room area. The lovely kitchen is fully equipped with a smooth countertop, fine cabinets and drawers for storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, and dishwasher which are already included in the rent. The bedrooms are spacious and comfy while the bathrooms are nice and tidy. Its exterior has a balcony that can be used as a spot for some much-needed R&R. It has installed air conditioning and forced-air heating for climate control. For laundry convenience, the house also has a hook-up washer and dryer.



Tenants will be responsible for the following utilities: water, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet.



Pets are allowed (Maximum 1 pet; 25 lbs. and below). We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Other cool amenities include access to the nearby park and swimming pool.



Nearby Schools:

Westview High School - 1.97 miles, 10/10

Black Mountain Middle School - 2.62 miles, 8/10

Del Norte High School - 3.07 miles, 9/10

Willow Grove Elementary School - 0.35 miles, 9/10



(RLNE4876261)