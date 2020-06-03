1453 Essex St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking

INVITING, COZY, LIGHT, BRIGHT & AIRY unit in the highly desired HILLCREST neighborhood! This quaint 2 bed/2 bath with private balcony features central air, wood flooring, Italian ceiling beams, dining area, gas range, and a beautiful fireplace! EASY ACCESS to all major highways and hospitals and WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING: coffee shops, cafes, bars, boutiques, public transportation, dining, shopping, and nightlife! Bike ride to Balboa Park, Little Italy, Mission and Bankers Hills. This won't last!