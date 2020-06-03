All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1453 Essex St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1453 Essex St
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:17 AM

1453 Essex St

1453 Essex Street · (619) 249-4344
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1453 Essex Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1013 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
INVITING, COZY, LIGHT, BRIGHT & AIRY unit in the highly desired HILLCREST neighborhood! This quaint 2 bed/2 bath with private balcony features central air, wood flooring, Italian ceiling beams, dining area, gas range, and a beautiful fireplace! EASY ACCESS to all major highways and hospitals and WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING: coffee shops, cafes, bars, boutiques, public transportation, dining, shopping, and nightlife! Bike ride to Balboa Park, Little Italy, Mission and Bankers Hills. This won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1453 Essex St have any available units?
1453 Essex St has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1453 Essex St have?
Some of 1453 Essex St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1453 Essex St currently offering any rent specials?
1453 Essex St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1453 Essex St pet-friendly?
No, 1453 Essex St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1453 Essex St offer parking?
Yes, 1453 Essex St does offer parking.
Does 1453 Essex St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1453 Essex St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1453 Essex St have a pool?
No, 1453 Essex St does not have a pool.
Does 1453 Essex St have accessible units?
No, 1453 Essex St does not have accessible units.
Does 1453 Essex St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1453 Essex St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1453 Essex St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity