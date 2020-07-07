All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 14193 Caminito Quevedo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
14193 Caminito Quevedo
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:18 AM

14193 Caminito Quevedo

14193 Caminito Quevedo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14193 Caminito Quevedo, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
No Contact Self Showings Available

2 bed, 1.5 bath 2-Story Townhome.

Downstairs features tile floors and a 1/2 bath.

Private Fenced Patio off the Kitchen. All appliances included even a washer/dryer and AC

Ceiling Fans Throughout and in Bedrooms

Large Closets in bedrooms

Complex Features a Pool

Shared Garage and 1 other private tandem parking spot

Great Neighborhood close to all

Small dogs under 25 lb and cats allowed with pet registration, fee, and pet rent

Water and Trash is Included in the Rent

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14193 Caminito Quevedo have any available units?
14193 Caminito Quevedo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 14193 Caminito Quevedo have?
Some of 14193 Caminito Quevedo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14193 Caminito Quevedo currently offering any rent specials?
14193 Caminito Quevedo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14193 Caminito Quevedo pet-friendly?
Yes, 14193 Caminito Quevedo is pet friendly.
Does 14193 Caminito Quevedo offer parking?
Yes, 14193 Caminito Quevedo offers parking.
Does 14193 Caminito Quevedo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14193 Caminito Quevedo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14193 Caminito Quevedo have a pool?
Yes, 14193 Caminito Quevedo has a pool.
Does 14193 Caminito Quevedo have accessible units?
No, 14193 Caminito Quevedo does not have accessible units.
Does 14193 Caminito Quevedo have units with dishwashers?
No, 14193 Caminito Quevedo does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University