14193 Caminito Quevedo

No Contact Self Showings Available



2 bed, 1.5 bath 2-Story Townhome.



Downstairs features tile floors and a 1/2 bath.



Private Fenced Patio off the Kitchen. All appliances included even a washer/dryer and AC



Ceiling Fans Throughout and in Bedrooms



Large Closets in bedrooms



Complex Features a Pool



Shared Garage and 1 other private tandem parking spot



Great Neighborhood close to all



Small dogs under 25 lb and cats allowed with pet registration, fee, and pet rent



Water and Trash is Included in the Rent



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.