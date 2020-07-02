1409 Edgemont St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3B/2BA Townhouse w/ Mountain Views, W/D & 2 Car Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 3B/2BA townhouse available for lease in South Park featuring over 1300 SF of living space over three levels! Open floor plan has hard wood floors through out first floor, cozy carpet upstairs, fireplace, french doors to front patio, balcony off the kitchen with relaxing mountain views, cozy reading nook in the dining area and a cool and convenient closet organizer in the master! 2 car garage plus provided washer/dryer! Minutes to Downtown, Golden Hill, North Park and South Park Gastro-District! Near freeways 15 and 94 with easy access to I-5, 8 and 805.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2625

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hofd52Ku0m4

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY:

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/



MORE INFORMATION:

- AREA INFORMATION: South Park

- FLOORING: Laminate & carpet

- PARKING: 2 car detached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: No, patio

- YEAR BUILT: 1987



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 9 months to 15 months

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenant agrees to use furniture pads on wood flooring. No roommate changes will be allowed during the initial lease term.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4463021)