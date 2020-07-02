All apartments in San Diego
1409 Edgemont St

1409 Edgemont Street · No Longer Available
Location

1409 Edgemont Street, San Diego, CA 92102
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3B/2BA Townhouse w/ Mountain Views, W/D & 2 Car Garage! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 3B/2BA townhouse available for lease in South Park featuring over 1300 SF of living space over three levels! Open floor plan has hard wood floors through out first floor, cozy carpet upstairs, fireplace, french doors to front patio, balcony off the kitchen with relaxing mountain views, cozy reading nook in the dining area and a cool and convenient closet organizer in the master! 2 car garage plus provided washer/dryer! Minutes to Downtown, Golden Hill, North Park and South Park Gastro-District! Near freeways 15 and 94 with easy access to I-5, 8 and 805.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2625
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hofd52Ku0m4
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY:
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/

MORE INFORMATION:
- AREA INFORMATION: South Park
- FLOORING: Laminate & carpet
- PARKING: 2 car detached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: No, patio
- YEAR BUILT: 1987

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 9 months to 15 months
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tenant agrees to use furniture pads on wood flooring. No roommate changes will be allowed during the initial lease term.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4463021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Edgemont St have any available units?
1409 Edgemont St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 Edgemont St have?
Some of 1409 Edgemont St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Edgemont St currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Edgemont St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Edgemont St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 Edgemont St is pet friendly.
Does 1409 Edgemont St offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Edgemont St offers parking.
Does 1409 Edgemont St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1409 Edgemont St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Edgemont St have a pool?
No, 1409 Edgemont St does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Edgemont St have accessible units?
No, 1409 Edgemont St does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Edgemont St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 Edgemont St has units with dishwashers.

