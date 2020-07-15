All apartments in San Diego
1401 Reed Avenue #14

1401 Reed Avenue · (619) 535-8761
Location

1401 Reed Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1401 Reed Avenue #14 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1401 Reed Avenue #14 Available 07/20/20 Beautiful Pacific Beach Condo Walking Distance To Beach and Bay - This beautiful Pacific Beach condo at the corner of Reed Ave. and Gresham St., is located a half of a mile to the beach and even closer to Mission Bay. This upstairs unit is carpeted throughout with ceramic tile in the kitchen, dining room and bathroom. The living room has a large, west facing sliding glass door that leads to a private balcony. The separate dining room comes with a ceiling fan. The kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, granite counter tops, ceramic tile flooring and all stainless steel appliances including electric stove, refrigerator, microwave, sink and dishwasher. The bedroom measuring 10' x 13' has a large closet with a built-in organizer and mirrored, sliding doors. The hallway linen closet provides additional storage. There is off-street parking for one vehicle. Water and trash are included in the rent with tenant responsible for other gas and electric. Convenient on-site laundry. Gated complex with intercom entry.
No smoking. No pets. One year lease. Renter's insurance required.

RENT: $1995 (includes water and trash)
DEPOSIT: $1970
APP FEE: $30

CALL US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TOUR!!

Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:

1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renter’s insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed with no exceptions

The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
• Evictions
• Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
• Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
• Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
• Current delinquent accounts

WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #02022468

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4706247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Reed Avenue #14 have any available units?
1401 Reed Avenue #14 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Reed Avenue #14 have?
Some of 1401 Reed Avenue #14's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Reed Avenue #14 currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Reed Avenue #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Reed Avenue #14 pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Reed Avenue #14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1401 Reed Avenue #14 offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Reed Avenue #14 offers parking.
Does 1401 Reed Avenue #14 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Reed Avenue #14 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Reed Avenue #14 have a pool?
No, 1401 Reed Avenue #14 does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Reed Avenue #14 have accessible units?
No, 1401 Reed Avenue #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Reed Avenue #14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Reed Avenue #14 has units with dishwashers.
