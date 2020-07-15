Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1401 Reed Avenue #14 Available 07/20/20 Beautiful Pacific Beach Condo Walking Distance To Beach and Bay - This beautiful Pacific Beach condo at the corner of Reed Ave. and Gresham St., is located a half of a mile to the beach and even closer to Mission Bay. This upstairs unit is carpeted throughout with ceramic tile in the kitchen, dining room and bathroom. The living room has a large, west facing sliding glass door that leads to a private balcony. The separate dining room comes with a ceiling fan. The kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, granite counter tops, ceramic tile flooring and all stainless steel appliances including electric stove, refrigerator, microwave, sink and dishwasher. The bedroom measuring 10' x 13' has a large closet with a built-in organizer and mirrored, sliding doors. The hallway linen closet provides additional storage. There is off-street parking for one vehicle. Water and trash are included in the rent with tenant responsible for other gas and electric. Convenient on-site laundry. Gated complex with intercom entry.

No smoking. No pets. One year lease. Renter's insurance required.



RENT: $1995 (includes water and trash)

DEPOSIT: $1970

APP FEE: $30



CALL US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TOUR!!



Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:



1) FICO Score:

680 or above = standard deposit

600 - 679 = deposit + half

2) Income:

Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable

If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below

Under 38% = standard deposit

38.1% - 42% = deposit + half

42.1% - 44% = double deposit

3) Proof of renter’s insurance

4) No co-signers

5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property

prior to application being processed with no exceptions



The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:

• Evictions

• Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)

• Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)

• Failure to submit all relevant documents with application

• Current delinquent accounts



WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM

Equal Housing Opportunity

CalBRE License #02022468



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4706247)