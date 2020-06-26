All apartments in San Diego
13954 Carmel Ridge

13954 Carmel Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

13954 Carmel Ridge Road, San Diego, CA 92128
Carmel Mountain

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
***NEW LISTING: Carmel Mountain Ranch 2 BD/2BA*** - This spacious 2 bedroom is located in the heart of Carmel Mountain Ranch. It includes an open dining room that flows right into the living room. The living room is a cozy space that provides a lot of natural light and a fireplace. The kitchen comes with all of the appliances and has a lot of cabinet space. Similar to the living room the Master bedroom provides great natural light and has vaulted ceilings. Enjoy your summer in your beautiful backyard. Landscape service is provided.

Schools: Shoal Creek Elementary, Bernardo Heights Middle, Rancho Bernardo High.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4978865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13954 Carmel Ridge have any available units?
13954 Carmel Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 13954 Carmel Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
13954 Carmel Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13954 Carmel Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 13954 Carmel Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13954 Carmel Ridge offer parking?
No, 13954 Carmel Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 13954 Carmel Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13954 Carmel Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13954 Carmel Ridge have a pool?
No, 13954 Carmel Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 13954 Carmel Ridge have accessible units?
No, 13954 Carmel Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 13954 Carmel Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 13954 Carmel Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13954 Carmel Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 13954 Carmel Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
