13737 Tradition Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! Rare opportunity to own a view lot in the highly sought after Walden community in Carmel Mountain Ranch. This upgraded single story home awaits your arrival. As you enter you will gaze upon a spacious living room with vaulted ceiling, stunning built-ins and a cozy fireplace with granite surround. The kitchen features quartz counters, recessed lighting, a sit-at center island and plenty of cabinet and counter space for all your culinary creations.



Large windows let in the natural light and help you drink in the gorgeous views all year long. The master bedroom enjoys direct access to the backyard and more of those views. The master bathroom has been remodeled to feature quartz counters, dual sinks, a garden tub and step-in shower with tile surround and basin plus a large walk-in closet. Enjoy built-ins and a window seat in the office. Relax and unwind on the back patio while you take in the breathtaking mountain views. Quick access to freeways for easy commuting and close to schools, shopping, dining and entertainment too. Located in the prestigious Poway Unified School District. To see it is to love it!

