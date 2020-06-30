All apartments in San Diego
13665 Ruette le Parc

13665 Ruette Le Parc · No Longer Available
Location

13665 Ruette Le Parc, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This spacious one bedroom one bath, second floor unit is located up the hill from beautiful Del Mar close to freeway, shops, stores & restaurants! Home has been upgraded with designer tile flooring, custom cabinetry, granite counters in bath and kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living w/cozy stone fireplace leads into an open kitchen with separate dining area. West-facing balcony provides sunlight throughout the day.1 car detached garage, community laundry, pool & spa. Water pd by HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13665 Ruette le Parc have any available units?
13665 Ruette le Parc doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13665 Ruette le Parc have?
Some of 13665 Ruette le Parc's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13665 Ruette le Parc currently offering any rent specials?
13665 Ruette le Parc is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13665 Ruette le Parc pet-friendly?
No, 13665 Ruette le Parc is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13665 Ruette le Parc offer parking?
Yes, 13665 Ruette le Parc offers parking.
Does 13665 Ruette le Parc have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13665 Ruette le Parc does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13665 Ruette le Parc have a pool?
Yes, 13665 Ruette le Parc has a pool.
Does 13665 Ruette le Parc have accessible units?
No, 13665 Ruette le Parc does not have accessible units.
Does 13665 Ruette le Parc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13665 Ruette le Parc has units with dishwashers.

