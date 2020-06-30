13665 Ruette le Parc

Amenities

This spacious one bedroom one bath, second floor unit is located up the hill from beautiful Del Mar close to freeway, shops, stores & restaurants! Home has been upgraded with designer tile flooring, custom cabinetry, granite counters in bath and kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living w/cozy stone fireplace leads into an open kitchen with separate dining area. West-facing balcony provides sunlight throughout the day.1 car detached garage, community laundry, pool & spa. Water pd by HOA.