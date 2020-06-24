All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1361 Caminito Gabaldon B

1361 Caminito Gabaldon · No Longer Available
Location

1361 Caminito Gabaldon, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
hot tub
1361 Caminito Gabaldon B Available 04/20/19 Mission Valley Living! Furnished One Bedroom Condo! - We are pleased to offer this spacious, furnished, one bedroom condo in Park Villas South in the central location of Mission Valley! Bi Weekly cleaning service provided!!

This condo includes leather sofa and matching living room chair and ottoman, dining table and four chairs, end tables, lamps and other furnishings for your convenience! You enter the home to the spacious living room with an abundance of natural light.

The kitchen is open, bright and includes all appliances to bring your creative culinary works to fruition. The dining room is just off the kitchen and features a ceiling fan.

The hallway has a very large mirrored closet for your linens and extra storage. The bathroom offers tub/shower combo and the separate sink/mirror area offers a convenient space to get ready for your day!

The bedroom continues with a unique layout offering a separate reading area or office space off the spacious bedroom which boasts large mirrored closet doors.

The large patio can be accessed directly from the bedroom and is a wonderful place to relax after a long day!

Once you enter this condo you will want to call it home! Amenities at Park Villas South include swimming pool, spa, outdoor grills and picnic areas, clubhouse and community laundry facilities. Everything that beautiful San Diego has to offer is right at the doorstep of this lovely condo! Centrally located, it is easily accessible to Qualcomm Stadium, the University of San Diego, Fashion Valley Mall, Trolley stations, Old Town, Downtown, Mission Bay and much more!

For a viewing call : Management Solutions 855-229-RENT(7368) x3

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3778869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 Caminito Gabaldon B have any available units?
1361 Caminito Gabaldon B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1361 Caminito Gabaldon B have?
Some of 1361 Caminito Gabaldon B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 Caminito Gabaldon B currently offering any rent specials?
1361 Caminito Gabaldon B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 Caminito Gabaldon B pet-friendly?
No, 1361 Caminito Gabaldon B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1361 Caminito Gabaldon B offer parking?
No, 1361 Caminito Gabaldon B does not offer parking.
Does 1361 Caminito Gabaldon B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1361 Caminito Gabaldon B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 Caminito Gabaldon B have a pool?
Yes, 1361 Caminito Gabaldon B has a pool.
Does 1361 Caminito Gabaldon B have accessible units?
No, 1361 Caminito Gabaldon B does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 Caminito Gabaldon B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1361 Caminito Gabaldon B does not have units with dishwashers.
