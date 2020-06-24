Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub

1361 Caminito Gabaldon B Available 04/20/19 Mission Valley Living! Furnished One Bedroom Condo! - We are pleased to offer this spacious, furnished, one bedroom condo in Park Villas South in the central location of Mission Valley! Bi Weekly cleaning service provided!!



This condo includes leather sofa and matching living room chair and ottoman, dining table and four chairs, end tables, lamps and other furnishings for your convenience! You enter the home to the spacious living room with an abundance of natural light.



The kitchen is open, bright and includes all appliances to bring your creative culinary works to fruition. The dining room is just off the kitchen and features a ceiling fan.



The hallway has a very large mirrored closet for your linens and extra storage. The bathroom offers tub/shower combo and the separate sink/mirror area offers a convenient space to get ready for your day!



The bedroom continues with a unique layout offering a separate reading area or office space off the spacious bedroom which boasts large mirrored closet doors.



The large patio can be accessed directly from the bedroom and is a wonderful place to relax after a long day!



Once you enter this condo you will want to call it home! Amenities at Park Villas South include swimming pool, spa, outdoor grills and picnic areas, clubhouse and community laundry facilities. Everything that beautiful San Diego has to offer is right at the doorstep of this lovely condo! Centrally located, it is easily accessible to Qualcomm Stadium, the University of San Diego, Fashion Valley Mall, Trolley stations, Old Town, Downtown, Mission Bay and much more!



For a viewing call : Management Solutions 855-229-RENT(7368) x3



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3778869)