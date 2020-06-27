All apartments in San Diego
13604 Landfair

13604 Landfair Road · No Longer Available
Location

13604 Landfair Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare opportunity in Del Mar Highlands with expansive views of the ocean & the track. Open floorplan with formal living & dining areas. Large family room living area features fireplace and wet bar, eat in kitchen and plenty of windows to enjoy the view. Entertainers will love this huge backyard. Master on first floor with huge tub, walk in closet and separate shower. Wrap around stairs lead to upstairs bedrooms with 2 bedrooms sharing a bath & 1 on suite. 3 car garage. Centrally located by shops & schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13604 Landfair have any available units?
13604 Landfair doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13604 Landfair have?
Some of 13604 Landfair's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13604 Landfair currently offering any rent specials?
13604 Landfair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13604 Landfair pet-friendly?
No, 13604 Landfair is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13604 Landfair offer parking?
Yes, 13604 Landfair offers parking.
Does 13604 Landfair have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13604 Landfair offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13604 Landfair have a pool?
No, 13604 Landfair does not have a pool.
Does 13604 Landfair have accessible units?
No, 13604 Landfair does not have accessible units.
Does 13604 Landfair have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13604 Landfair has units with dishwashers.
