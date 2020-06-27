13604 Landfair

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Rare opportunity in Del Mar Highlands with expansive views of the ocean & the track. Open floorplan with formal living & dining areas. Large family room living area features fireplace and wet bar, eat in kitchen and plenty of windows to enjoy the view. Entertainers will love this huge backyard. Master on first floor with huge tub, walk in closet and separate shower. Wrap around stairs lead to upstairs bedrooms with 2 bedrooms sharing a bath & 1 on suite. 3 car garage. Centrally located by shops & schools.