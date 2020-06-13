All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13522 Landfair Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13522 Landfair Road
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

13522 Landfair Road

13522 Landfair Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13522 Landfair Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
CAN BE RENTED FULLY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED - - This Executive Home offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an upstairs office, family room, living room and a large TV/game room with queen size sofa bed. Youll find large flat screen TVs in the family room, master bedroom and game room. Master king size bed, downstairs queen bed, two upstairs bedrooms, while the game room has a queen size sofa bed with premium memory foam mattress. The swimming pool and spa will keep the kids busy when not at the beach just minutes away. The outdoor kitchen features a gas BBQ, stove-top and refrigerator for impromptu outdoor meals, while the patio offers more formal al fresco dining for six. The residence was reborn when it was entirely remodeled in the Italian Tuscan Style. Added were the swimming pool and spa, balconies off the master suite and upstairs office, exquisite pecan wood flooring, all new appliances and many other amenities. An all new HVAC heating and air conditioning system was installed in December 2015, but because we are situated on the bluff overlooking the ocean, we get a constant soft breeze so the A/C is rarely ever needed. Just a few minutes away is the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club where world class thoroughbred horse racing is featured every summer and Fall.

(RLNE4806660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13522 Landfair Road have any available units?
13522 Landfair Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13522 Landfair Road have?
Some of 13522 Landfair Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13522 Landfair Road currently offering any rent specials?
13522 Landfair Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13522 Landfair Road pet-friendly?
No, 13522 Landfair Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13522 Landfair Road offer parking?
Yes, 13522 Landfair Road offers parking.
Does 13522 Landfair Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13522 Landfair Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13522 Landfair Road have a pool?
Yes, 13522 Landfair Road has a pool.
Does 13522 Landfair Road have accessible units?
No, 13522 Landfair Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13522 Landfair Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13522 Landfair Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University