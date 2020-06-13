13522 Landfair Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

CAN BE RENTED FULLY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED - - This Executive Home offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an upstairs office, family room, living room and a large TV/game room with queen size sofa bed. Youll find large flat screen TVs in the family room, master bedroom and game room. Master king size bed, downstairs queen bed, two upstairs bedrooms, while the game room has a queen size sofa bed with premium memory foam mattress. The swimming pool and spa will keep the kids busy when not at the beach just minutes away. The outdoor kitchen features a gas BBQ, stove-top and refrigerator for impromptu outdoor meals, while the patio offers more formal al fresco dining for six. The residence was reborn when it was entirely remodeled in the Italian Tuscan Style. Added were the swimming pool and spa, balconies off the master suite and upstairs office, exquisite pecan wood flooring, all new appliances and many other amenities. An all new HVAC heating and air conditioning system was installed in December 2015, but because we are situated on the bluff overlooking the ocean, we get a constant soft breeze so the A/C is rarely ever needed. Just a few minutes away is the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club where world class thoroughbred horse racing is featured every summer and Fall.



(RLNE4806660)