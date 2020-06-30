All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:29 AM

1352 24th Street - 1

1352 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1352 24th Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Live in the heart of Golden Hill while feeling completely secluded in this beautiful Canyon Home. Enjoy living on the edge of Balboa Park with endless views of Florida Canyon. 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with attached 2 car garage. Fireplace, central heat and, tons of storage with 1,586 square feet of living space. Sitting on the top of the canyon provides a beautiful cool breeze to keep the house comfortable on those hot summer days. New fridge, custom light fixtures, and real hardwood floors give this 3 story home a warm feel that's great to come home to. Enjoy the quiet end unit on a dead end street. Less than 1 mile to the heart of Gaslamp, Coronado beach, San Diego Zoo, and enjoy the vibrant neighborhood. PETS OK!!! Owner covers trash and sewer. Tenant to pay Water, Gas, Electric. Looking for 1 year lease. Call, text or email Brandon Wilcox with any inquiries. Brandon@denttprop.com or 360.510.3379
Live in the heart of Golden Hill while feeling completely secluded in this beautiful Canyon Home. Enjoy living on the edge of Balboa Park with endless views of Florida Canyon. 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with attached 2 car garage. Fireplace, central heat and, tons of storage and 1,586 square feet of living space. Sitting on the top of the canyon provides a beautiful cool breeze to keep the house comfortable on those hot summer days. New fridge, custom light fixtures, and real hardwood floors give this 3 story home a warm feel that's great to come home to.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1352 24th Street - 1 have any available units?
1352 24th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1352 24th Street - 1 have?
Some of 1352 24th Street - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1352 24th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1352 24th Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1352 24th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1352 24th Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1352 24th Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1352 24th Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 1352 24th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1352 24th Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1352 24th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1352 24th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1352 24th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1352 24th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1352 24th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1352 24th Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

