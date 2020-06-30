1352 24th Street - 1

Amenities

Live in the heart of Golden Hill while feeling completely secluded in this beautiful Canyon Home. Enjoy living on the edge of Balboa Park with endless views of Florida Canyon. 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with attached 2 car garage. Fireplace, central heat and, tons of storage with 1,586 square feet of living space. Sitting on the top of the canyon provides a beautiful cool breeze to keep the house comfortable on those hot summer days. New fridge, custom light fixtures, and real hardwood floors give this 3 story home a warm feel that's great to come home to. Enjoy the quiet end unit on a dead end street. Less than 1 mile to the heart of Gaslamp, Coronado beach, San Diego Zoo, and enjoy the vibrant neighborhood. PETS OK!!! Owner covers trash and sewer. Tenant to pay Water, Gas, Electric. Looking for 1 year lease. Call, text or email Brandon Wilcox with any inquiries. Brandon@denttprop.com or 360.510.3379

