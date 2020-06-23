Rent Calculator
13410 Red Oak Way
13410 Red Oak Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
13410 Red Oak Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13410 Red Oak Way have any available units?
13410 Red Oak Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13410 Red Oak Way have?
Some of 13410 Red Oak Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13410 Red Oak Way currently offering any rent specials?
13410 Red Oak Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13410 Red Oak Way pet-friendly?
No, 13410 Red Oak Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 13410 Red Oak Way offer parking?
No, 13410 Red Oak Way does not offer parking.
Does 13410 Red Oak Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13410 Red Oak Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13410 Red Oak Way have a pool?
No, 13410 Red Oak Way does not have a pool.
Does 13410 Red Oak Way have accessible units?
No, 13410 Red Oak Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13410 Red Oak Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13410 Red Oak Way has units with dishwashers.
