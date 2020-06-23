All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13410 Red Oak Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13410 Red Oak Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13410 Red Oak Way

13410 Red Oak Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13410 Red Oak Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13410 Red Oak Way have any available units?
13410 Red Oak Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13410 Red Oak Way have?
Some of 13410 Red Oak Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13410 Red Oak Way currently offering any rent specials?
13410 Red Oak Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13410 Red Oak Way pet-friendly?
No, 13410 Red Oak Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13410 Red Oak Way offer parking?
No, 13410 Red Oak Way does not offer parking.
Does 13410 Red Oak Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13410 Red Oak Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13410 Red Oak Way have a pool?
No, 13410 Red Oak Way does not have a pool.
Does 13410 Red Oak Way have accessible units?
No, 13410 Red Oak Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13410 Red Oak Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13410 Red Oak Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University