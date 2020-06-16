Amenities

134 W Walnut Ave Unit D Available 04/25/20 Stunning 2B+Den/2.5BA Condo w/ Private Deck, A/C & Reserved Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Stunning 2B+Den/2.5BA condo available for lease in Hillcrest featuring 1333 SF of living space over two levels. This rare property boasts:

-Fantastic central location close to some of San Diego's best restaurants, cafes, and nightlife w/ easy highway access to reach Downtown or the beaches quickly!

-Attached garage w/ plenty of storage options

-Huge private deck that was just restained perfect for entertaining

-Spacious living room w/ west-facing balcony & contemporary ceiling fan

-Gorgeous upgraded kitchen w/ upgraded countertops, custom cabinetry including built-in desk & all stainless steel appliances!

-Half bathroom on main living level for convenience

-Master suite w/ remote controlled ceiling fan & two closets, plus custom private bathroom w/ stall shower & dual vanity!

-Guest suite upstairs w/ private full bathroom & remote controlled ceiling fan

-Bonus den/office downstairs

-Washer/dryer provided in garage!

-Central A/C & heat



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2970

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided

- A/C: Central A/C & heat

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ePdEWR9rlyQ

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Hillcrest

- PARKING: Garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: No, private deck and balcony!

- YEAR BUILT: 1981



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: light fixture in ceiling fan in living room, wine fridge, patio furniture, and wall A/C unit. Tenant understands that wall A/C unit in bedroom should not be used since the property has central A/C.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



