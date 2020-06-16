All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:40 AM

134 W Walnut Ave Unit D

134 West Walnut Avenue · (619) 431-4827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

134 West Walnut Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 134 W Walnut Ave Unit D · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1333 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
134 W Walnut Ave Unit D Available 04/25/20 Stunning 2B+Den/2.5BA Condo w/ Private Deck, A/C & Reserved Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Stunning 2B+Den/2.5BA condo available for lease in Hillcrest featuring 1333 SF of living space over two levels. This rare property boasts:
-Fantastic central location close to some of San Diego's best restaurants, cafes, and nightlife w/ easy highway access to reach Downtown or the beaches quickly!
-Attached garage w/ plenty of storage options
-Huge private deck that was just restained perfect for entertaining
-Spacious living room w/ west-facing balcony & contemporary ceiling fan
-Gorgeous upgraded kitchen w/ upgraded countertops, custom cabinetry including built-in desk & all stainless steel appliances!
-Half bathroom on main living level for convenience
-Master suite w/ remote controlled ceiling fan & two closets, plus custom private bathroom w/ stall shower & dual vanity!
-Guest suite upstairs w/ private full bathroom & remote controlled ceiling fan
-Bonus den/office downstairs
-Washer/dryer provided in garage!
-Central A/C & heat

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2970
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided
- A/C: Central A/C & heat
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ePdEWR9rlyQ
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Hillcrest
- PARKING: Garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: No, private deck and balcony!
- YEAR BUILT: 1981

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: light fixture in ceiling fan in living room, wine fridge, patio furniture, and wall A/C unit. Tenant understands that wall A/C unit in bedroom should not be used since the property has central A/C.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4964890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 W Walnut Ave Unit D have any available units?
134 W Walnut Ave Unit D has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 W Walnut Ave Unit D have?
Some of 134 W Walnut Ave Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 W Walnut Ave Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
134 W Walnut Ave Unit D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 W Walnut Ave Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 134 W Walnut Ave Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 134 W Walnut Ave Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 134 W Walnut Ave Unit D does offer parking.
Does 134 W Walnut Ave Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 W Walnut Ave Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 W Walnut Ave Unit D have a pool?
No, 134 W Walnut Ave Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 134 W Walnut Ave Unit D have accessible units?
No, 134 W Walnut Ave Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 134 W Walnut Ave Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 W Walnut Ave Unit D has units with dishwashers.
