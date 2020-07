Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for male or female roommate to join 2 male renters in a residential neighborhood in Carmel Valley. Located 5 minutes from the Del Mar Heights Exit (I-5), Del Mar Highlands Shopping Center and One Paseo, this property has stunning views of the San Dieguito Lagoon and Pacific Ocean. For shared rent is a private 1 bedroom/1 bathroom on the upper level leading to a large kitchen/living room and deck with ocean views! Additionally, you will have access to a 2-car garage.