13340 Caminito Ciera, Unit 42

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool hot tub

Dual Master bedrooms with two full baths, large oversized closets and dual paned windows. Views from every window with a large patio featuring storage shelves and room for bikes. New carpet and ceilings fans in every room. Stainless steel fridge and even a view from the sink toward Carmel Mountain. Open living area with gas fireplace.

Great PQ location Sun Ridge off 56 near 15 freeway, numerous nearby shopping options, 24 Hour Fitness and well known Poway Schools. Well maintained complex with lush but water friendly landscape. Unit is close proximity to the pool clubhouse and Hot tub, but not close enough to ever have a noise issue. One covered parking space included with unit and access to all open spaces.



Rental Application - www.gs-pm.com