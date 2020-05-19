All apartments in San Diego
13340 Caminito Ciera, Unit 42
Last updated December 10 2019 at 11:37 PM

13340 Caminito Ciera, Unit 42

13340 Caminito Ciera · No Longer Available
Location

13340 Caminito Ciera, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Dual Master bedrooms with two full baths, large oversized closets and dual paned windows. Views from every window with a large patio featuring storage shelves and room for bikes. New carpet and ceilings fans in every room. Stainless steel fridge and even a view from the sink toward Carmel Mountain. Open living area with gas fireplace.
Great PQ location Sun Ridge off 56 near 15 freeway, numerous nearby shopping options, 24 Hour Fitness and well known Poway Schools. Well maintained complex with lush but water friendly landscape. Unit is close proximity to the pool clubhouse and Hot tub, but not close enough to ever have a noise issue. One covered parking space included with unit and access to all open spaces.

Rental Application - www.gs-pm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13340 Caminito Ciera, Unit 42 have any available units?
13340 Caminito Ciera, Unit 42 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13340 Caminito Ciera, Unit 42 have?
Some of 13340 Caminito Ciera, Unit 42's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13340 Caminito Ciera, Unit 42 currently offering any rent specials?
13340 Caminito Ciera, Unit 42 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13340 Caminito Ciera, Unit 42 pet-friendly?
No, 13340 Caminito Ciera, Unit 42 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13340 Caminito Ciera, Unit 42 offer parking?
Yes, 13340 Caminito Ciera, Unit 42 offers parking.
Does 13340 Caminito Ciera, Unit 42 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13340 Caminito Ciera, Unit 42 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13340 Caminito Ciera, Unit 42 have a pool?
Yes, 13340 Caminito Ciera, Unit 42 has a pool.
Does 13340 Caminito Ciera, Unit 42 have accessible units?
No, 13340 Caminito Ciera, Unit 42 does not have accessible units.
Does 13340 Caminito Ciera, Unit 42 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13340 Caminito Ciera, Unit 42 has units with dishwashers.
