13335 Caminito Ciera #92 Available 03/06/20 Gorgeous 2 BR Condo Available in Desirable Community of Rancho Penasquitos! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting https://showmojo.com/l/1663871026/13335-caminito-ciera-92-san-diego-ca-92129-4047?iframe

Rancho Penasquitos elegance and sophistication in a beautiful park-like setting You will love this remodeled 2 Bedroom, 2 bath dual master suite condo located on the 2nd story of a two story building. This condo has many upgrades such as decorator paint, newer window treatments, new carpeting and is light and bright! 889 approximate sq. ft.; 1 assigned carport parking space come with this unit plus lots of visitor parking and is close to the club house, fitness center and pool area. This unit has many impressive features such as granite counter tops, wood flooring in kitchen, Fire place in the spacious living room, large private balcony, air conditioning, ceiling fan, mirrored wardrobe doors, all major stainless steel appliances plus separate indoor laundry area that includes a stacking washer/dryer! There is a considerable amount of storage space, lots of windows and is in a prime location within the complex. The tenant will have access to the community pool/spa area and a nice gym. This stunning condo is within the coveted Poway Unified School District with schools nearby. Upscale shopping, parks, and many beautiful amenities within walking distance. Close to the 56 and the 15 for an easy commute to work or to many of the areas attractions. Small pets considered with prior approval of the owner. No smoking, please.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



