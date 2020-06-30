All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

13335 Caminito Ciera #92

13335 Caminito Ciera · No Longer Available
Location

13335 Caminito Ciera, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
13335 Caminito Ciera #92 Available 03/06/20 Gorgeous 2 BR Condo Available in Desirable Community of Rancho Penasquitos! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting https://showmojo.com/l/1663871026/13335-caminito-ciera-92-san-diego-ca-92129-4047?iframe
Or call 858-239-0600

Rancho Penasquitos elegance and sophistication in a beautiful park-like setting You will love this remodeled 2 Bedroom, 2 bath dual master suite condo located on the 2nd story of a two story building. This condo has many upgrades such as decorator paint, newer window treatments, new carpeting and is light and bright! 889 approximate sq. ft.; 1 assigned carport parking space come with this unit plus lots of visitor parking and is close to the club house, fitness center and pool area. This unit has many impressive features such as granite counter tops, wood flooring in kitchen, Fire place in the spacious living room, large private balcony, air conditioning, ceiling fan, mirrored wardrobe doors, all major stainless steel appliances plus separate indoor laundry area that includes a stacking washer/dryer! There is a considerable amount of storage space, lots of windows and is in a prime location within the complex. The tenant will have access to the community pool/spa area and a nice gym. This stunning condo is within the coveted Poway Unified School District with schools nearby. Upscale shopping, parks, and many beautiful amenities within walking distance. Close to the 56 and the 15 for an easy commute to work or to many of the areas attractions. Small pets considered with prior approval of the owner. No smoking, please.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-239-0600 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information or to arrange for a personal showing. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Lessee or their agent to verify all information.

CA BRE# 01859951

(RLNE5506812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13335 Caminito Ciera #92 have any available units?
13335 Caminito Ciera #92 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13335 Caminito Ciera #92 have?
Some of 13335 Caminito Ciera #92's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13335 Caminito Ciera #92 currently offering any rent specials?
13335 Caminito Ciera #92 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13335 Caminito Ciera #92 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13335 Caminito Ciera #92 is pet friendly.
Does 13335 Caminito Ciera #92 offer parking?
Yes, 13335 Caminito Ciera #92 offers parking.
Does 13335 Caminito Ciera #92 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13335 Caminito Ciera #92 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13335 Caminito Ciera #92 have a pool?
Yes, 13335 Caminito Ciera #92 has a pool.
Does 13335 Caminito Ciera #92 have accessible units?
No, 13335 Caminito Ciera #92 does not have accessible units.
Does 13335 Caminito Ciera #92 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13335 Caminito Ciera #92 does not have units with dishwashers.

