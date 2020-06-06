All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:24 AM

1333 8th Avenue #701

1333 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1333 8th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Downtown Condo in Symphony Terrace - Unit features new laminate flooring, blinds, fridge, washer/dryer, dishwasher and paint. 3 bedroom 2 bath unit on 7th floor of Symphony Terrace. Great location in downtown on corner of 8th and A. Unit features 3 large bedrooms, living room/dining room combo, master bath, hall bath and kitchen. Laundry closet off of kitchen with combo washer and dryer. 2 dedicated tandem parking spaces in underground secured garage. Additional storage cabinet adjacent to parking space. Balcony off of living room and master bedroom. Complex features pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, BBQ and exercise room. Secured entry to building.
No pets, please.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic#01856665

(RLNE2896944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 8th Avenue #701 have any available units?
1333 8th Avenue #701 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 8th Avenue #701 have?
Some of 1333 8th Avenue #701's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 8th Avenue #701 currently offering any rent specials?
1333 8th Avenue #701 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 8th Avenue #701 pet-friendly?
No, 1333 8th Avenue #701 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1333 8th Avenue #701 offer parking?
Yes, 1333 8th Avenue #701 offers parking.
Does 1333 8th Avenue #701 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1333 8th Avenue #701 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 8th Avenue #701 have a pool?
Yes, 1333 8th Avenue #701 has a pool.
Does 1333 8th Avenue #701 have accessible units?
No, 1333 8th Avenue #701 does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 8th Avenue #701 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 8th Avenue #701 has units with dishwashers.
