1333 8th Avenue #701

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage sauna

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Downtown Condo in Symphony Terrace - Unit features new laminate flooring, blinds, fridge, washer/dryer, dishwasher and paint. 3 bedroom 2 bath unit on 7th floor of Symphony Terrace. Great location in downtown on corner of 8th and A. Unit features 3 large bedrooms, living room/dining room combo, master bath, hall bath and kitchen. Laundry closet off of kitchen with combo washer and dryer. 2 dedicated tandem parking spaces in underground secured garage. Additional storage cabinet adjacent to parking space. Balcony off of living room and master bedroom. Complex features pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, BBQ and exercise room. Secured entry to building.

No pets, please.



www.ampropman.com



Meridian Property Management Inc.

CA Corp DRE Lic#01856665



(RLNE2896944)