Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13219 Wimberly Square
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

13219 Wimberly Square

13219 Wimberly Square · No Longer Available
Location

13219 Wimberly Square, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Sabre Springs - Property Id: 107720

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Downstairs Condo situated in a quiet complex .
Centrally located, Prestigious Poway Schools, and pet friendly!

Freshly painted, new carpet in bedrooms, laminate floor in living space and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Lives like 2 master bedrooms with a full sized washer and dryer, and even has an enclosed patio. It has one designated carport parking space with plenty of guest parking.

Complex has two pools to enjoy.

Located in the Poway School District
Near shopping on Carmel Mountain Rd.
Easy access to 56 FWY and 15 FWY, centrally located.

Text to Sabriya @ 619-997-9288
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107720
Property Id 107720

(RLNE4784747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13219 Wimberly Square have any available units?
13219 Wimberly Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13219 Wimberly Square have?
Some of 13219 Wimberly Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13219 Wimberly Square currently offering any rent specials?
13219 Wimberly Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13219 Wimberly Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 13219 Wimberly Square is pet friendly.
Does 13219 Wimberly Square offer parking?
Yes, 13219 Wimberly Square offers parking.
Does 13219 Wimberly Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13219 Wimberly Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13219 Wimberly Square have a pool?
Yes, 13219 Wimberly Square has a pool.
Does 13219 Wimberly Square have accessible units?
No, 13219 Wimberly Square does not have accessible units.
Does 13219 Wimberly Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13219 Wimberly Square has units with dishwashers.
