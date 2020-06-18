13219 Wimberly Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub pet friendly

Sabre Springs - Property Id: 107720



2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Downstairs Condo situated in a quiet complex .

Centrally located, Prestigious Poway Schools, and pet friendly!



Freshly painted, new carpet in bedrooms, laminate floor in living space and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Lives like 2 master bedrooms with a full sized washer and dryer, and even has an enclosed patio. It has one designated carport parking space with plenty of guest parking.



Complex has two pools to enjoy.



Located in the Poway School District

Near shopping on Carmel Mountain Rd.

Easy access to 56 FWY and 15 FWY, centrally located.



Text to Sabriya @ 619-997-9288

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107720

