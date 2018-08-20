13164 Chambord Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking garage

3 BEDROOM + DEN AND LOFT ON CORNER LOT ALL SOLAR IN CARMEL VALLY - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home with separate office/den on first floor and large open loft area on second story. All solar powered with over 2700 sq. ft. of space and a 3 car garage



This home offers formal living and dining rooms along with a large open family room attached to the gourmet kitchen and an over sized island with plenty of seating.



Downstairs you will find tile floors throughout, custom paint and trim, a cozy gas fireplace in the family room and a private den or office space along with a full bathroom.



The kitchen is loaded with

*Granite counters

*Chef style 6 burner gas stove

*Tons of cabinets and an oversize pantry

*Stainless steel appliances

*Built in refrigerator



Upstairs there is a huge open loft, great for a playroom, craft area or exercise space.



The bedrooms have plantation shutters, custom paint and trim



In the master bath there are two separate vanities, a large soaking tub and a separate step in shower.



The upstairs laundry room has a front load washer and dryer along with a utility sink and plenty of storage.



This home has central heat and air conditioning that is economical to run due to the solar features.

Low maintenance drought resistant landscape with gardener included.



Pets are accepted on approval with an additional security deposit



For more information or an appointment to view this property please call

K & L Partners Property Management at (858) 842-4045



You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com go to "vacancies" and click on this address.



CA BRE LIC #01877647



(RLNE3666764)