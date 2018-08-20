All apartments in San Diego
/
San Diego, CA
/
13164 Chambord Way
Last updated January 18 2020 at 9:20 PM

13164 Chambord Way

13164 Chambord Way · No Longer Available
Location

13164 Chambord Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM + DEN AND LOFT ON CORNER LOT ALL SOLAR IN CARMEL VALLY - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home with separate office/den on first floor and large open loft area on second story. All solar powered with over 2700 sq. ft. of space and a 3 car garage

This home offers formal living and dining rooms along with a large open family room attached to the gourmet kitchen and an over sized island with plenty of seating.

Downstairs you will find tile floors throughout, custom paint and trim, a cozy gas fireplace in the family room and a private den or office space along with a full bathroom.

The kitchen is loaded with
*Granite counters
*Chef style 6 burner gas stove
*Tons of cabinets and an oversize pantry
*Stainless steel appliances
*Built in refrigerator

Upstairs there is a huge open loft, great for a playroom, craft area or exercise space.

The bedrooms have plantation shutters, custom paint and trim

In the master bath there are two separate vanities, a large soaking tub and a separate step in shower.

The upstairs laundry room has a front load washer and dryer along with a utility sink and plenty of storage.

This home has central heat and air conditioning that is economical to run due to the solar features.
Low maintenance drought resistant landscape with gardener included.

Pets are accepted on approval with an additional security deposit

For more information or an appointment to view this property please call
K & L Partners Property Management at (858) 842-4045

You can apply online at klpartnerspm.com go to "vacancies" and click on this address.

CA BRE LIC #01877647

(RLNE3666764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13164 Chambord Way have any available units?
13164 Chambord Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13164 Chambord Way have?
Some of 13164 Chambord Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13164 Chambord Way currently offering any rent specials?
13164 Chambord Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13164 Chambord Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13164 Chambord Way is pet friendly.
Does 13164 Chambord Way offer parking?
Yes, 13164 Chambord Way offers parking.
Does 13164 Chambord Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13164 Chambord Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13164 Chambord Way have a pool?
No, 13164 Chambord Way does not have a pool.
Does 13164 Chambord Way have accessible units?
No, 13164 Chambord Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13164 Chambord Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13164 Chambord Way does not have units with dishwashers.

