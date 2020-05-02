1312 28th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Nice, unfurnished, 2,900-square-foot, single-family home (built in 2005) with 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms located on the friendly South Park neighborhood in San Diego.



This home is close to the beach! Near to and from public transportation, bus stations, park with a playground, golf course by the military hospital, close to downtown! Walking distance to Balboa Park and high-end places, etc.



The spacious interior features polished hardwood floor, tile floor in the bathroom, and fireplace. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage space, and smooth granite countertop. Refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave, are ready to help you in preparing meals as easy and convenient as possible. Its bedrooms are comfy spaces, perfect for a good nights rest. The bathrooms are neat and tidy.



The exterior has a nice balcony/patio, and small front yard-cool spots for some much-needed R&R or outdoor activities with family or friends. The yard must be taken care of by the renter.



This home comes with a 1-car detached garage and on-street parking that can fit 3 cars.



No smoking, please.



Tenant pays for the water, gas, and electricity.



Walk Score: 83



This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Nearby parks: Grant Hill Park, Plaza de Balboa, Balboa Park, and Cedar Ridge Park.



Nearby Schools:

Golden Hill K-8 - 0.64 miles, 5/10

Sherman Elementary School - 0.93 miles, 6/10

Einstein Academy - 0.28 miles, 6/10

Albert Einstein Academy Charter Middle - 0.69 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

2 Downtown SanDiego - 30th & Adams - 0.2 mile

5 Downtown San Diego - Euclid Transit Center - 0.5 mile



Rail lines:

Orange Line El Cajon - America Plaza - 1.0 mile

UC San Diego Blue Line San Ysidro - America Plaza - 1.2 miles

Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 1.5 miles



(RLNE5140532)