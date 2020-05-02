All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 7 2019 at 1:41 PM

1312 28th Street

1312 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1312 28th Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Nice, unfurnished, 2,900-square-foot, single-family home (built in 2005) with 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms located on the friendly South Park neighborhood in San Diego.

This home is close to the beach! Near to and from public transportation, bus stations, park with a playground, golf course by the military hospital, close to downtown! Walking distance to Balboa Park and high-end places, etc.

The spacious interior features polished hardwood floor, tile floor in the bathroom, and fireplace. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage space, and smooth granite countertop. Refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave, are ready to help you in preparing meals as easy and convenient as possible. Its bedrooms are comfy spaces, perfect for a good nights rest. The bathrooms are neat and tidy.

The exterior has a nice balcony/patio, and small front yard-cool spots for some much-needed R&R or outdoor activities with family or friends. The yard must be taken care of by the renter.

This home comes with a 1-car detached garage and on-street parking that can fit 3 cars.

No smoking, please.

Tenant pays for the water, gas, and electricity.

Walk Score: 83

This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby parks: Grant Hill Park, Plaza de Balboa, Balboa Park, and Cedar Ridge Park.

Nearby Schools:
Golden Hill K-8 - 0.64 miles, 5/10
Sherman Elementary School - 0.93 miles, 6/10
Einstein Academy - 0.28 miles, 6/10
Albert Einstein Academy Charter Middle - 0.69 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
2 Downtown SanDiego - 30th & Adams - 0.2 mile
5 Downtown San Diego - Euclid Transit Center - 0.5 mile

Rail lines:
Orange Line El Cajon - America Plaza - 1.0 mile
UC San Diego Blue Line San Ysidro - America Plaza - 1.2 miles
Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 1.5 miles

(RLNE5140532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 28th Street have any available units?
1312 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 28th Street have?
Some of 1312 28th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1312 28th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1312 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1312 28th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1312 28th Street offers parking.
Does 1312 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 28th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 28th Street have a pool?
No, 1312 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1312 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 1312 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 28th Street has units with dishwashers.
