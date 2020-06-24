All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1308 Dorcas Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1308 Dorcas Street
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

1308 Dorcas Street

1308 Dorcas Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Morena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1308 Dorcas Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Furnished Studio with Fenced In Yard - Property Id: 110548

Attractive studio home available in quiet Bay Park neighborhood. This bright and comfortable studio is located on the first floor of a family-owned home. It is efficiently designed to maximize interior
space. The studio includes a private fenced-in yard with patio, making it an ideal home for a pet owner. It comes fully furnished and move-in ready with a refrigerator, oven, microwave, and kitchen items. Bay Park is conveniently located near Mission Bay, with quick access to freeways, beaches, and San Diego attractions. Walking distance to USD, Tecolote Park, Fiesta Island, and local
pubs/restaurants. All utilities (water, gas, electric, cable TV, and WiFi) included.
Private entrance.
Ample parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110548
Property Id 110548

(RLNE4863652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Dorcas Street have any available units?
1308 Dorcas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Dorcas Street have?
Some of 1308 Dorcas Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Dorcas Street currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Dorcas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Dorcas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 Dorcas Street is pet friendly.
Does 1308 Dorcas Street offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Dorcas Street offers parking.
Does 1308 Dorcas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Dorcas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Dorcas Street have a pool?
No, 1308 Dorcas Street does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Dorcas Street have accessible units?
No, 1308 Dorcas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Dorcas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 Dorcas Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University