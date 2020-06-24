1308 Dorcas Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Furnished Studio with Fenced In Yard - Property Id: 110548



Attractive studio home available in quiet Bay Park neighborhood. This bright and comfortable studio is located on the first floor of a family-owned home. It is efficiently designed to maximize interior

space. The studio includes a private fenced-in yard with patio, making it an ideal home for a pet owner. It comes fully furnished and move-in ready with a refrigerator, oven, microwave, and kitchen items. Bay Park is conveniently located near Mission Bay, with quick access to freeways, beaches, and San Diego attractions. Walking distance to USD, Tecolote Park, Fiesta Island, and local

pubs/restaurants. All utilities (water, gas, electric, cable TV, and WiFi) included.

Private entrance.

Ample parking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110548

