All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 13038 Caminito Bracho.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
13038 Caminito Bracho
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

13038 Caminito Bracho

13038 Caminito Bracho · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13038 Caminito Bracho, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Chapala Beauty Sitting on the Golf Course! - This spacious one-story home in the 55+ Oaks North community features a light and bright interior, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and fresh new custom paint.

Your kitchen has new cabinets and self closing drawers, gorgeous new counter top and custom tiled back splash. All new top line stainless steel appliances and a wall of extra added cabinets and counter space. This is a dream to create your culinary delights with lots of room for two chefs. Recessed lighting and the easy care vinyl plank flooring makes your kitchen a fun place to work in.

This beautiful kitchen overlooks the dining room and views straight to the golf course greens. Enjoy al fresco dining on your enormous and private patio with large shade covering and tastefully done landscaping.

Your living room has a fireplace to cozy up to on those cooler San Diego evenings and two sliding glass doors to that amazing patio. The vaulted ceiling opens and brightens this space.

The master bedroom suite is very spacious with a sliding glass door to the patio and double door entry. The new remodeled master bathroom shower is stunning with custom shower doors.

Your guest bedroom too is spacious and has a separate door to the guest bathroom with a new elegantly designed tiled shower.

The laundry room is separate with a door for soundproofing and leads to your two car garage with extra open space and a wall of cabinets.

Enjoy the use of the Oaks North Community Center of Rancho Bernardo and all their amenities such as tennis, swimming, lawn bowling and other activities.
This home is close to the Bernardo Winery which is the site of a weekly farmer's market.

Renters Insurance Required

(RLNE4696548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13038 Caminito Bracho have any available units?
13038 Caminito Bracho doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13038 Caminito Bracho have?
Some of 13038 Caminito Bracho's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13038 Caminito Bracho currently offering any rent specials?
13038 Caminito Bracho is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13038 Caminito Bracho pet-friendly?
Yes, 13038 Caminito Bracho is pet friendly.
Does 13038 Caminito Bracho offer parking?
Yes, 13038 Caminito Bracho offers parking.
Does 13038 Caminito Bracho have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13038 Caminito Bracho offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13038 Caminito Bracho have a pool?
No, 13038 Caminito Bracho does not have a pool.
Does 13038 Caminito Bracho have accessible units?
No, 13038 Caminito Bracho does not have accessible units.
Does 13038 Caminito Bracho have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13038 Caminito Bracho has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University