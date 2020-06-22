13038 Caminito Bracho

Amenities

Chapala Beauty Sitting on the Golf Course! - This spacious one-story home in the 55+ Oaks North community features a light and bright interior, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and fresh new custom paint.



Your kitchen has new cabinets and self closing drawers, gorgeous new counter top and custom tiled back splash. All new top line stainless steel appliances and a wall of extra added cabinets and counter space. This is a dream to create your culinary delights with lots of room for two chefs. Recessed lighting and the easy care vinyl plank flooring makes your kitchen a fun place to work in.



This beautiful kitchen overlooks the dining room and views straight to the golf course greens. Enjoy al fresco dining on your enormous and private patio with large shade covering and tastefully done landscaping.



Your living room has a fireplace to cozy up to on those cooler San Diego evenings and two sliding glass doors to that amazing patio. The vaulted ceiling opens and brightens this space.



The master bedroom suite is very spacious with a sliding glass door to the patio and double door entry. The new remodeled master bathroom shower is stunning with custom shower doors.



Your guest bedroom too is spacious and has a separate door to the guest bathroom with a new elegantly designed tiled shower.



The laundry room is separate with a door for soundproofing and leads to your two car garage with extra open space and a wall of cabinets.



Enjoy the use of the Oaks North Community Center of Rancho Bernardo and all their amenities such as tennis, swimming, lawn bowling and other activities.

This home is close to the Bernardo Winery which is the site of a weekly farmer's market.



Renters Insurance Required



