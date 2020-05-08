All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

1303 Brunner Street

1303 Brunner Street · No Longer Available
Location

1303 Brunner Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena

Amenities

parking
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1BR - Linda Vista Gem Close to USD - On Self Showing lockbox for your convenience. Please select the Schedule Showing button in the ad on our website.

Unit Features:
- First floor 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Fauxwood flooring in the living room
- Electric stove
- Blinds throughout
- Tub/shower combo
- Large mirrored medicine cabinet
- Linen closet

Community Features:
- (1) assigned parking space
- Walking distance to USD
- No smoking

Utilities:
- Owner pays electricity
- Tenant pays the following utilities: internet/cable or phone
- Satellite not permitted

Application qualification guidelines posted on our website: https://www.buchananpm.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7000/2018/08/BPM-Qualification-guidelines-7.27.18.pdf
- income 2.5x the monthly rent
- good rental history, no evictions
- good credit history, FICO over 600
- Co-signors accepted (SEE QUALIFICATION GUIDELINES)
- Application fee is $37 and required for each applicant over 18

12-month lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. We only hold units for 14 days.

Apply today on our website: www.buchananpm.com or to schedule a showing, please visit our website directly.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5267625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 Brunner Street have any available units?
1303 Brunner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1303 Brunner Street currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Brunner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Brunner Street pet-friendly?
No, 1303 Brunner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1303 Brunner Street offer parking?
Yes, 1303 Brunner Street offers parking.
Does 1303 Brunner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Brunner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Brunner Street have a pool?
No, 1303 Brunner Street does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Brunner Street have accessible units?
No, 1303 Brunner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Brunner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 Brunner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 Brunner Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 Brunner Street does not have units with air conditioning.

