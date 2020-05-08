1303 Brunner Street

Amenities
1BR - Linda Vista Gem Close to USD - On Self Showing lockbox for your convenience. Please select the Schedule Showing button in the ad on our website.
Unit Features:
- First floor 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Fauxwood flooring in the living room
- Electric stove
- Blinds throughout
- Tub/shower combo
- Large mirrored medicine cabinet
- Linen closet
Community Features:
- (1) assigned parking space
- Walking distance to USD
- No smoking
Utilities:
- Owner pays electricity
- Tenant pays the following utilities: internet/cable or phone
- Satellite not permitted
Application qualification guidelines posted on our website: https://www.buchananpm.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7000/2018/08/BPM-Qualification-guidelines-7.27.18.pdf
- income 2.5x the monthly rent
- good rental history, no evictions
- good credit history, FICO over 600
- Co-signors accepted (SEE QUALIFICATION GUIDELINES)
- Application fee is $37 and required for each applicant over 18
12-month lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. We only hold units for 14 days.
Apply today on our website: www.buchananpm.com or to schedule a showing, please visit our website directly.
No Pets Allowed
