1303 Brunner Street

1BR - Linda Vista Gem Close to USD - On Self Showing lockbox for your convenience. Please select the Schedule Showing button in the ad on our website.



Unit Features:

- First floor 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

- Fauxwood flooring in the living room

- Electric stove

- Blinds throughout

- Tub/shower combo

- Large mirrored medicine cabinet

- Linen closet



Community Features:

- (1) assigned parking space

- Walking distance to USD

- No smoking



Utilities:

- Owner pays electricity

- Tenant pays the following utilities: internet/cable or phone

- Satellite not permitted



Application qualification guidelines posted on our website: https://www.buchananpm.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7000/2018/08/BPM-Qualification-guidelines-7.27.18.pdf

- income 2.5x the monthly rent

- good rental history, no evictions

- good credit history, FICO over 600

- Co-signors accepted (SEE QUALIFICATION GUIDELINES)

- Application fee is $37 and required for each applicant over 18



12-month lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. We only hold units for 14 days.



Apply today on our website: www.buchananpm.com or to schedule a showing, please visit our website directly.



No Pets Allowed



