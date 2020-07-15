13015 Wimberly Square # 149

Amenities

patio / balcony carport

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Lower End Unit - Private Patio - Wimberly Square Community - - Lower End Unit

- Private Patio

- Freshly Painted

- New Flooring Throughout

- Carport Parking

- Frig Included

- Stacked W/D Included

- Combo Tub/Shower

- Close to Freeway Access, Shopping, Costco, Entertainment



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*



**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**



For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!

LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



(RLNE2530053)