13015 Wimberly Square # 149

13015 Wimberly Square · No Longer Available
Location

13015 Wimberly Square, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Lower End Unit - Private Patio - Wimberly Square Community - - Lower End Unit
- Private Patio
- Freshly Painted
- New Flooring Throughout
- Carport Parking
- Frig Included
- Stacked W/D Included
- Combo Tub/Shower
- Close to Freeway Access, Shopping, Costco, Entertainment

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE2530053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13015 Wimberly Square # 149 have any available units?
13015 Wimberly Square # 149 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 13015 Wimberly Square # 149 currently offering any rent specials?
13015 Wimberly Square # 149 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13015 Wimberly Square # 149 pet-friendly?
No, 13015 Wimberly Square # 149 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13015 Wimberly Square # 149 offer parking?
Yes, 13015 Wimberly Square # 149 offers parking.
Does 13015 Wimberly Square # 149 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13015 Wimberly Square # 149 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13015 Wimberly Square # 149 have a pool?
No, 13015 Wimberly Square # 149 does not have a pool.
Does 13015 Wimberly Square # 149 have accessible units?
No, 13015 Wimberly Square # 149 does not have accessible units.
Does 13015 Wimberly Square # 149 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13015 Wimberly Square # 149 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13015 Wimberly Square # 149 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13015 Wimberly Square # 149 does not have units with air conditioning.
