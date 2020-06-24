13009 Evening Creek Dr South

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage

MUST SEE Charming & Spacious 2 Master suites Plus LOFT luxury townhome by the pool.Granite kitchen,2 car attached garage,2br Plus LOFT & 3 large balconies by the pool.All Stainless Steel Appliances plus Washer/Dryer.Great convenient location. Walking distance to Park,Morning Creek School.Also near other schools and malls.Highly upgraded LUXURY PREMIUM 3 story townhome with 2 car attached garage with inside access.All modern premium appliances including Washer/Dryer.$2590 rent moves you now.Available NOW.