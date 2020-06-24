All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 17 2019 at 5:43 PM

13009 Evening Creek Dr South

13009 Evening Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13009 Evening Creek Dr, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
MUST SEE Charming & Spacious 2 Master suites Plus LOFT luxury townhome by the pool.Granite kitchen,2 car attached garage,2br Plus LOFT & 3 large balconies by the pool.All Stainless Steel Appliances plus Washer/Dryer.Great convenient location. Walking distance to Park,Morning Creek School.Also near other schools and malls.Highly upgraded LUXURY PREMIUM 3 story townhome with 2 car attached garage with inside access.All modern premium appliances including Washer/Dryer.$2590 rent moves you now.Available NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13009 Evening Creek Dr South have any available units?
13009 Evening Creek Dr South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 13009 Evening Creek Dr South have?
Some of 13009 Evening Creek Dr South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13009 Evening Creek Dr South currently offering any rent specials?
13009 Evening Creek Dr South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13009 Evening Creek Dr South pet-friendly?
No, 13009 Evening Creek Dr South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 13009 Evening Creek Dr South offer parking?
Yes, 13009 Evening Creek Dr South offers parking.
Does 13009 Evening Creek Dr South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13009 Evening Creek Dr South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13009 Evening Creek Dr South have a pool?
Yes, 13009 Evening Creek Dr South has a pool.
Does 13009 Evening Creek Dr South have accessible units?
No, 13009 Evening Creek Dr South does not have accessible units.
Does 13009 Evening Creek Dr South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13009 Evening Creek Dr South has units with dishwashers.
