Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

12902 Carmel Creek Rd #4 Available 01/11/20 Fantastic 2 Story Townhouse @ Halcyon in Carmel Valley - Fantastic 2 Story townhouse with 2 car attached garage.

High ceilings, spacious and roomy 2 bedroom 2 bath @ Halcyon in Carmel Valley.



Excellent location. Walking distance to Carmel Creek Elementary, CV Middle School and Torrey Pines High School. Del Mar Highlands and soon to be One Paseo.



All appliances included. Washer dryer upstairs with bedrooms. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Central A/C and Heat.



Community offers Pool, jacuzzi and Club House.



(RLNE4348308)