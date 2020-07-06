All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

12902 Carmel Creek Rd #4

12902 Carmel Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

12902 Carmel Creek Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
12902 Carmel Creek Rd #4 Available 01/11/20 Fantastic 2 Story Townhouse @ Halcyon in Carmel Valley - Fantastic 2 Story townhouse with 2 car attached garage.
High ceilings, spacious and roomy 2 bedroom 2 bath @ Halcyon in Carmel Valley.

Excellent location. Walking distance to Carmel Creek Elementary, CV Middle School and Torrey Pines High School. Del Mar Highlands and soon to be One Paseo.

All appliances included. Washer dryer upstairs with bedrooms. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Central A/C and Heat.

Community offers Pool, jacuzzi and Club House.

(RLNE4348308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12902 Carmel Creek Rd #4 have any available units?
12902 Carmel Creek Rd #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12902 Carmel Creek Rd #4 have?
Some of 12902 Carmel Creek Rd #4's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12902 Carmel Creek Rd #4 currently offering any rent specials?
12902 Carmel Creek Rd #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12902 Carmel Creek Rd #4 pet-friendly?
No, 12902 Carmel Creek Rd #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12902 Carmel Creek Rd #4 offer parking?
Yes, 12902 Carmel Creek Rd #4 offers parking.
Does 12902 Carmel Creek Rd #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12902 Carmel Creek Rd #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12902 Carmel Creek Rd #4 have a pool?
Yes, 12902 Carmel Creek Rd #4 has a pool.
Does 12902 Carmel Creek Rd #4 have accessible units?
No, 12902 Carmel Creek Rd #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 12902 Carmel Creek Rd #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12902 Carmel Creek Rd #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

