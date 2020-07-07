Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bath wth den and two car garage 55+ community (Rancho Bernardo) - Don't miss out on this 55+ home located in Oaks North Villas!
includes membership in the community center!
2 bedrooms plus DEN with attached two car garage
Central Air
UPDATED new plank flooring
UPDATED plush neutral carpet at bedrooms
UPDATED two tone paint throughout
UPDATED dishwasher
UPDATED stove
UPDATED Full size washer and dryer included
UPDATED stove.oven
Occupants must be 55 years or older
Requirements:
Credit scores need to be 650 or higher.
Must have verifiable income. *looking for NET monthly income of 2 1/2 to 3 times the rent.
Must have excellent rental references; One year or longer per reference is appreciated.
Application Fee: $35.00
Rent: $2550
Deposit: $2550
Owner will consider 1-2 year lease
Tenant responsible for water, gas,electric, and keeping rear patio up.
Interested in viewing? Text Derik at 619-820-2584. mention "via moura" in the text. Be sure you meet the requirements above.
Home is available for move in immediately.
12839 Via Moura
Rancho Bernardo 92129
(RLNE4440791)