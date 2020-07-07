Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

2 Bedroom 2 Bath wth den and two car garage 55+ community (Rancho Bernardo) - Don't miss out on this 55+ home located in Oaks North Villas!

includes membership in the community center!



2 bedrooms plus DEN with attached two car garage

Central Air

UPDATED new plank flooring

UPDATED plush neutral carpet at bedrooms

UPDATED two tone paint throughout

UPDATED dishwasher

UPDATED stove

UPDATED Full size washer and dryer included

UPDATED stove.oven



Occupants must be 55 years or older



Requirements:

Credit scores need to be 650 or higher.

Must have verifiable income. *looking for NET monthly income of 2 1/2 to 3 times the rent.

Must have excellent rental references; One year or longer per reference is appreciated.



Application Fee: $35.00

Rent: $2550

Deposit: $2550



Owner will consider 1-2 year lease

Tenant responsible for water, gas,electric, and keeping rear patio up.



Interested in viewing? Text Derik at 619-820-2584. mention "via moura" in the text. Be sure you meet the requirements above.

Home is available for move in immediately.



12839 Via Moura

Rancho Bernardo 92129



(RLNE4440791)