San Diego, CA
12749 Kestrel St.
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

12749 Kestrel St.

12749 Kestrel Street · No Longer Available
Location

12749 Kestrel Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
4 Bed/3 Bath 2457Sf Beautiful 2 Story Home In Penasquitos Park View Estates, Located In Rancho Penasquitos. - 4 Bed/3 Bath 2457Sf Beautiful 2 Story Home In Penasquitos Park View Estates, Located In Rancho Penasquitos. Open Floor Plan With A Spacious Living Room, Formal Dining Area Downstairs Has Travertine Tile Throughout, Charming Kitchen With Bar/Eating Area, Wall To Wall Bay Windows, Fireplace, Stainless Appliances, French Doors Lead To Large Master Suite With Walk-In Closet. One Bedroom/Office Downstairs With Closet . Wide Hallways, Large Backyard And Covered Patio Great For Entertaining. 3 Car Garage, Close To Elementary School, Parks, Stores & Shops. Easy Freeway Access. Poway Unified School District. Prefer No Pets, Renters Insurance Required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4922133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12749 Kestrel St. have any available units?
12749 Kestrel St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12749 Kestrel St. have?
Some of 12749 Kestrel St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12749 Kestrel St. currently offering any rent specials?
12749 Kestrel St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12749 Kestrel St. pet-friendly?
No, 12749 Kestrel St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 12749 Kestrel St. offer parking?
Yes, 12749 Kestrel St. offers parking.
Does 12749 Kestrel St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12749 Kestrel St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12749 Kestrel St. have a pool?
No, 12749 Kestrel St. does not have a pool.
Does 12749 Kestrel St. have accessible units?
No, 12749 Kestrel St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12749 Kestrel St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12749 Kestrel St. does not have units with dishwashers.
