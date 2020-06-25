12749 Kestrel St.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bed/3 Bath 2457Sf Beautiful 2 Story Home In Penasquitos Park View Estates, Located In Rancho Penasquitos. - 4 Bed/3 Bath 2457Sf Beautiful 2 Story Home In Penasquitos Park View Estates, Located In Rancho Penasquitos. Open Floor Plan With A Spacious Living Room, Formal Dining Area Downstairs Has Travertine Tile Throughout, Charming Kitchen With Bar/Eating Area, Wall To Wall Bay Windows, Fireplace, Stainless Appliances, French Doors Lead To Large Master Suite With Walk-In Closet. One Bedroom/Office Downstairs With Closet . Wide Hallways, Large Backyard And Covered Patio Great For Entertaining. 3 Car Garage, Close To Elementary School, Parks, Stores & Shops. Easy Freeway Access. Poway Unified School District. Prefer No Pets, Renters Insurance Required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4922133)