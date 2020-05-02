Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly tennis court

12718 Creekview Dr # 161 Available 09/09/19 Fantastic 2Br/2Ba Single Level Condo in Savanah Terrace In Sabre Springs - Fantastic 2Br/2Ba Single Level Condo

Located in Savanah Terrace Community in Sabre Springs

Ground Level

All Appliances Included - Gas Cooking

A/C and F/P and Ceiling Fans

Private Patio

2 Car Attached Garage

Community of Savanah Terrace has Pools /Clubroom/Spa - Onsite

Also Racquetball/Tennis/Basketball/Tot Lot/Exercise Room/Computer Center/Media Room/



* Poway Schools - Morning Creek Elementary/Meadowbrook Middle /Mt. Carmel High *



**Renters Insurance is required before move in**



**Sorry - This owner does not Allow ANY Pets**



This home is close to 15/56/Miramar/Poway/Carmel Mountain/Rancho Bernardo/4S Ranch Shopping/Dining/Entertainment/Winery/Public Transportation



Please Note:

Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.



(RLNE3389171)