Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12718 Creekview Dr # 161
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

12718 Creekview Dr # 161

12718 Creekview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12718 Creekview Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
12718 Creekview Dr # 161 Available 09/09/19 Fantastic 2Br/2Ba Single Level Condo in Savanah Terrace In Sabre Springs - Fantastic 2Br/2Ba Single Level Condo
Located in Savanah Terrace Community in Sabre Springs
Ground Level
All Appliances Included - Gas Cooking
A/C and F/P and Ceiling Fans
Private Patio
2 Car Attached Garage
Community of Savanah Terrace has Pools /Clubroom/Spa - Onsite
Also Racquetball/Tennis/Basketball/Tot Lot/Exercise Room/Computer Center/Media Room/

* Poway Schools - Morning Creek Elementary/Meadowbrook Middle /Mt. Carmel High *

**Renters Insurance is required before move in**

**Sorry - This owner does not Allow ANY Pets**

This home is close to 15/56/Miramar/Poway/Carmel Mountain/Rancho Bernardo/4S Ranch Shopping/Dining/Entertainment/Winery/Public Transportation

Please Note:
Rental of this home in only available through Watson Realty Inc. 858-487-5557. You may also view this home on our website WWW.RentalsWeGotEm.Com. You may email us at Rentals@RentalsWeGotEm.Com.

(RLNE3389171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12718 Creekview Dr # 161 have any available units?
12718 Creekview Dr # 161 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12718 Creekview Dr # 161 have?
Some of 12718 Creekview Dr # 161's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12718 Creekview Dr # 161 currently offering any rent specials?
12718 Creekview Dr # 161 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12718 Creekview Dr # 161 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12718 Creekview Dr # 161 is pet friendly.
Does 12718 Creekview Dr # 161 offer parking?
Yes, 12718 Creekview Dr # 161 offers parking.
Does 12718 Creekview Dr # 161 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12718 Creekview Dr # 161 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12718 Creekview Dr # 161 have a pool?
Yes, 12718 Creekview Dr # 161 has a pool.
Does 12718 Creekview Dr # 161 have accessible units?
No, 12718 Creekview Dr # 161 does not have accessible units.
Does 12718 Creekview Dr # 161 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12718 Creekview Dr # 161 does not have units with dishwashers.
