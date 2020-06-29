All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 12695 Camino Mira Del Mar #113.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
12695 Camino Mira Del Mar #113
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

12695 Camino Mira Del Mar #113

12695 Camino Mira Del Mar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12695 Camino Mira Del Mar, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Lovely Furnished Del Mar Rental Condo (Carmel Valley) - Receive 10% Off Your Stay! Valid for stays 4/15/20-12/31/20. FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.

This delightful condo is in the Del Mar Villas complex, in a quiet and prestigious neighborhood located in the Del Mar area (Carmel Valley) of San Diego. The unit has a spacious open-living floor plan, with kitchen - dining - living room areas open to each other, including a wide-screen HDTV. There are two bedrooms with large closets, and two remodeled bathrooms. The rooms are clean and bright with bamboo wood flooring throughout, tiled bathroom and kitchen floors, granite counters and custom cabinets, modern stainless steel appliances, cozy furnishings, and full size washer/dryer. The unit is set up with cable TV, wireless internet, and blue-ray player and access to a large DVD collection. The complex architecture is California modern, beautifully landscaped with a common pool and spa area, fitness room, and two tennis courts available for use by guests. This is a lower level unit with first floor entry, making it easy access for guests of all ages. Pets considered. Services provided in the rent include: Cable TV & WiFi, gas & electric (monthly cap) and water (monthly cap).

The property is situated within close and convenient distance to schools, library, shopping, dinning, and Carmel Valley Community Recreation Center. It is just minutes from Del Mar beaches, the Del Mar Race Track and Fairgrounds, dining and shopping in the areas of Del Mar Heights - Carmel Valley - Del Mar - Solana Beach, and the Solana Beach - Cedros Design District. Centrally located near the beach, the complex is just a quick drive to anywhere in San Diego County, and very accessible to favorite destinations, such as, Sea World, La Jolla Playhouse, historic Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park, and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Commuting is easily and accessible with nearby access to Interstate 5, and the 805 and 56 freeways. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the doorsteps.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE2632415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12695 Camino Mira Del Mar #113 have any available units?
12695 Camino Mira Del Mar #113 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 12695 Camino Mira Del Mar #113 have?
Some of 12695 Camino Mira Del Mar #113's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12695 Camino Mira Del Mar #113 currently offering any rent specials?
12695 Camino Mira Del Mar #113 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12695 Camino Mira Del Mar #113 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12695 Camino Mira Del Mar #113 is pet friendly.
Does 12695 Camino Mira Del Mar #113 offer parking?
No, 12695 Camino Mira Del Mar #113 does not offer parking.
Does 12695 Camino Mira Del Mar #113 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12695 Camino Mira Del Mar #113 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12695 Camino Mira Del Mar #113 have a pool?
Yes, 12695 Camino Mira Del Mar #113 has a pool.
Does 12695 Camino Mira Del Mar #113 have accessible units?
No, 12695 Camino Mira Del Mar #113 does not have accessible units.
Does 12695 Camino Mira Del Mar #113 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12695 Camino Mira Del Mar #113 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University