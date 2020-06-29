12695 Camino Mira Del Mar #113

Amenities

Lovely Furnished Del Mar Rental Condo (Carmel Valley) - Receive 10% Off Your Stay! Valid for stays 4/15/20-12/31/20. FURNISHED RENTAL, LONG-TERM OR MONTH-TO-MONTH, CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.



This delightful condo is in the Del Mar Villas complex, in a quiet and prestigious neighborhood located in the Del Mar area (Carmel Valley) of San Diego. The unit has a spacious open-living floor plan, with kitchen - dining - living room areas open to each other, including a wide-screen HDTV. There are two bedrooms with large closets, and two remodeled bathrooms. The rooms are clean and bright with bamboo wood flooring throughout, tiled bathroom and kitchen floors, granite counters and custom cabinets, modern stainless steel appliances, cozy furnishings, and full size washer/dryer. The unit is set up with cable TV, wireless internet, and blue-ray player and access to a large DVD collection. The complex architecture is California modern, beautifully landscaped with a common pool and spa area, fitness room, and two tennis courts available for use by guests. This is a lower level unit with first floor entry, making it easy access for guests of all ages. Pets considered. Services provided in the rent include: Cable TV & WiFi, gas & electric (monthly cap) and water (monthly cap).



The property is situated within close and convenient distance to schools, library, shopping, dinning, and Carmel Valley Community Recreation Center. It is just minutes from Del Mar beaches, the Del Mar Race Track and Fairgrounds, dining and shopping in the areas of Del Mar Heights - Carmel Valley - Del Mar - Solana Beach, and the Solana Beach - Cedros Design District. Centrally located near the beach, the complex is just a quick drive to anywhere in San Diego County, and very accessible to favorite destinations, such as, Sea World, La Jolla Playhouse, historic Old Towne San Diego, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park, and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Commuting is easily and accessible with nearby access to Interstate 5, and the 805 and 56 freeways. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the doorsteps.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



